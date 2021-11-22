The Telluride Regional Medical Center Board of Directors announced the appointment of Bev Schulman as interim CEO at its board meeting on Friday, according to a news release Monday. Schulman assumed the interim CEO position Monday and will serve in that role while the board continues its search for a permanent CEO for the medical center.
Schulman has extensive experience as a consultant and in executive management roles with health care organizations, including urban and rural hospitals, medical practices, mental health entities, and hospices. Most recently she has been the owner of Turning Point Healthcare Advisors, a consultancy that provides strategic and operational planning, financial forecasting and analyses, planning for new facilities, and service in various interim healthcare executive roles.
Prior to founding Turning Point, Schulman held in a variety of health care leadership positions with Policy Studies Inc., Janus Healthcare Consultants and Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver. She also taught classes in health care policy and economics at the University of Colorado and Denver University.
“We are delighted to welcome Bev to our team,” said Richard Betts, board chair. “Her business skills and healthcare leadership experience will make sure we can continue to deliver the high quality primary and emergency care our community deserve during the transition to a permanent CEO.”
For more information about the hiring, see Wednesday's edition of the Daily Planet.
