Telluride Town Council hired Scott Robson to the Town Manager position, effective Monday April 18. Robson’s selection was announced Friday.
Robson served as the Town Manager of Vail since November 2019, overseeing a budget of $85 million and over 300 full-time equivalent employees; he was instrumental in successfully leading the community through the global pandemic with particular attention paid to Vail’s social and economic health.
Robson is a native Coloradan with varied leadership experiences in the public and nonprofit sectors over the past 20 years, including: serving as a cabinet-level Director with the City of Denver under Mayor ohn Hickenlooper, leading the largest Parks and Recreation system in the state; serving as Executive Director of the historic nonprofit Colorado Mountain Club; serving as Executive Director of the Evergreen Park & Recreation District and spending considerable time with Grand County and Boulder County governments, along with the National Park Service.
He earned his bachelor’s in Environmental Design from the University of Colorado, Boulder and his master’s in Community and Regional Planning from the University of Oregon.
An avid skier and mountain biker,Robson loves backcountry adventures across Colorado and internationally. He has two sons in college and his wife, Vickie Hormuth, is the Executive Director of the American Institute of Avalanche Research and Education (AIARE). She looks forward to moving AIARE organization’s offices to Telluride, and both are excited to make Telluride their home and to immerse themselves in the community.
