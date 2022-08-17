The landmark Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this week, brings a host of welcome changes when it comes to lowering health care costs.
For the first time, the bill will allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices for seniors and will cap their copayments for insulin at $35 per month.
For those under age 65, the bill brings welcome changes, too: it extends so-called “expanded” Affordable Care Act subsidies, which had become more generous beginning last year, through the end of 2025.
“I’m grateful and extremely excited to plan for the three-year extension of additional savings for our customers,” Kevin Patterson, the chief executive officer of Connect for Health Colorado, said. “In Colorado, these enhanced subsidies lowered costs for 155,000 enrollees, reduced their average out-of-pocket costs by $900 per year and resulted in in increased enrollments in rural communities across our state. I hope that the more than 200,000 Coloradans who rely on us to afford health insurance and get the health care they need can rest easier knowing this level of financial help will continue for years to come.”
Open enrollment for next year’s plans begins Nov. 1 (you’ll need to select a plan by Dec. 15 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2023). “We expect final rates to come out by mid-October,” said Monica Caballeros, the lead spokesman for the state’s exchange. The enhanced subsidies are “quite a big deal,” she added. “There are quite a few factors that affect what someone’s premium will ultimately be, but these subsidies will offer people continuity: this level of financial help will help to mitigate any price rises.”
And price rises are likely on the way. Overall, there is likely to be about an 11 percent “overall average” hike in premiums in 2023, based on preliminary rate changes requested by insurers, said Vincent Plymell, assistant commissioner for communications in Colorado’s Division of Insurance.
The same two carriers, Anthem and Rocky Mountain Health Plans (a United Health Care company) will return to sell plans in San Miguel County and Ouray County in 2023. Anthem has proposed raising premiums by 8.4 percent, and Rocky Mountain wants to hike them by 13.4 percent.
The proposed changes are being evaluated by regulators: “My actuarial colleagues get to spend their summer vacation digging into this,” Plymell said dryly. “Are these requests justified? Does it all add up? We push back on certain things.” But the bottom line is, “There’s usually a little bit of difference” — not a lot — between a requested rate and a final rate.
“We’re glad to see the enhanced subsidies that have been there will last” another three years, Plymell said. “When people don’t have insurance, they avoid going to the doctor — they avoid regular care, and then some. When people put off care, and chronic conditions become dire, they’ll go to hospitals, which will have to write off more of these costs, which end up being passed along to all of us,” Plymell said. In short: it is better for everybody to have health insurance, if they can afford it. Next year brings a new plan, the so-called Colorado Option, which should help with that. “It’s often described as ‘the public option,’” Plymell said, but that’s a misnomer. “We designed a standardized plan, and set up the guardrails,” but the carriers are implementing the plans, he emphasized. “This wasn’t just an exercise to drive down premiums. We had loads of meetings with stakeholders” including consumer advocates, providers, hospitals, health plans and more, “to determine what would be important coverage options if you had, say, diabetes or hypertension.
“The idea was to bring value” to health management. “Not just to slash premiums.”
That said, premiums on Colorado Option plans are designed to be five percent less in 2023, compared to premiums in 2021; 10 percent less in 2024; and 15 percent less in 2025.
“The law requires companies to lower the costs of these plans a bit more every year,” Caballeros said.
“Because they’re standardized, it will be much easier to compare plans across carriers,” Plymell added. “The promise of the Affordable Care Act — the idea behind the Gold, Silver and Bronze plans — was that it would be easy to evaluate them.” Yet ironically, “cost savings are often loaded into the Silver plan” as opposed to, say, the Bronze. By contrast, “These truly are easy to compare,” Plymell emphasized. “A Colorado Option plan from Anthem is the same as the one from the next company. The only difference will be the premium, and the plan’s networks of doctors and hospitals. People have very strong feelings about these things.”
The costs of primary care “non preventive” visits, mental health/behavioral health/substance abuse disorder visits, prenatal and postnatal visits and diabetic supplies (including continuous glucose monitors) on Colorado Option plans? Zero dollars. Said Plymell, “they are absolutely worth a look.”
