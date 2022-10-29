Seven days and several mountain drainages from Telluride last Sunday, a Search and Rescue (SAR) team from Hinsdale County rescued a missing hiker who’d gone lost in a snowstorm. The hiker was located alive, albeit somewhat hypothermic, atop Engineer Pass. It was the hiker’s GPS device that led rescuers to him.
If the hiker hadn’t had this device, “there would have been no way for him to communicate that he was needing aid or to have communicated his location, so he undoubtedly would still be out there,” Hinsdale County Search and Rescue Director Keith Chambers told the Ouray County Plaindealer. “It is a vital improvement in technology that people (who) are going to travel in the backcountry should consider acquiring.”
Clayton Armstrong, a sergeant with the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, agreed.
“In our line of work, we’ve had multiple hikers and backcountry recreationists on top of Wilson Peak have accidents, get hurt, and they can’t self-extricate,” Armstrong said. “We’re seeing more and more of these devices being used. They’re the greatest. They’re awesome. In terms of your ability to help yourself, and for us to get to you, there’s nothing better out there.”
Armstrong wears a GPS wristwatch every day, both on and off-duty.
“I can get my location, input longitude and latitude coordinates, and it will guide you to a specific location,” Armstrong said.
But when it comes to his forays in the backcountry, “I carry a satellite communicator,” he added. “The thing always works.”
Armstrong’s brand is the Garmin inReach; satellite communicators are also available from Zoleo, and Spot. The devices typically cost a few hundred dollars upfront, and require a monthly service plan (costs vary, depending on your usage). The inReach, which has a two-way messaging option, allows Armstrong to keep in touch with his wife anytime he’s out of reach of cellphone service, which is often.
“I pay $40 a month for mine,” he said. “It’s cheap insurance when I’m out snowmobiling, hunting, hiking and Jeeping. I can easily text my wife and let her know where I am, and if I’m running late. It’s worked beautifully. I’ve also used this thing a bunch to help others out.”
Armstrong’s device has a button to push in case of emergency, which locates the closest rescuers in the region and leads them to the exact location of the injured party.
“It came in handy one day when I was snowmobiling in Barlow Creek” (between Lizard Head Pass and Rico), Armstrong said. “A snowmobiler came off a cornice and landed on a guy below riding a Timbersled.” That’s a device resembling a dirt bike in back with a single ski in front. The rider’s lungs were both punctured.
“It was really bad; a scary situation,” Armstrong said. “We were 16 miles out with no cell phone service. I used the inReach,” which summoned “a helicopter out of Durango to pick him up. Really good stuff! We credit his survival to that device.”
A satellite communicator “is very helpful,” said Jon Miller, the manager of Jagged Edge Mountain Gear, in Telluride, and a San Miguel County SAR member. “I use one both personally, and for search and rescue.”
Satellite communicators have been around for about 10 years, Miller explained.
“The current generation is small enough and light enough that they’re much easier to carry and to use than before,” he said. “There are enough places in our region with no cell service, that if something goes wrong, it can be hours before you get out for help, and hours more before help gets back to you. But with the communicator, you hit the emergency button and things start moving,”
Jagged Edge associate Sean Kearns takes his inReach along at the same time every year: when he heads to fish camp every summer in northern Ontario.
“Where I’m going in Canada, there’s no one to help you,” said Kearns, who pays $15 a month for his plan when he uses it, which is only occasionally. “We’re flown in, and the plane says goodbye,” and that’s that for the week. “Moose and bear are around. You can be 17 hours from your camp. It’s life or death out there,” Kearns said. “You need a backup.”
