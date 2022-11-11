For truckers, when bad weather precipitates the activation of chain laws, they need a flat, paved surface with good lighting to chain up. For years, drivers have used non-designated places along Colorado Highway 145 — Deep Creek, West Meadows and near Lawson Hill just south of the roundabout — to chain up before climbing Lawson Hill and/or Lizard Head pass. With funding procured and following years of discussions with the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials announced Wednesday that two, site specific chain stations will be constructed. The first will be located just west of the Deep Creek shop and the second will be at Lawson Hill.
Wednesday’s special meeting concluded what have been years of talks with local officials and the public. And, though CDOT has the ability to simply designate locations on its rights-of-way wherever deemed fit, the agency chose instead to float its ideas before the public.
“This is not a commissioner decision,” said County Manager Mike Bordogna. “This is a CDOT decision but CDOT has consistently said that they would like this to be something that the county can support and see as a benefit for commuter safety and trucking safety in the region. And the reason for the need for two locations is largely due to the extreme difference in elevation between the top of Lizard Head Pass and those areas Down Valley.”
BOCC chair, Kris Holstrom, commended CDOT for its willingness to work with local officials and the public.
“Again, this isn't our decision …we really appreciate CDOT’s willingness to come and chat with us,” Holstrom said. “Just really, greatly appreciate your willingness to work with us on this and hear the input from us and from our citizens. I think it's making a much, much better process than we've had in the past. And I really appreciate that. And I think it's going to make a better situation for safety in our region as well. So just really appreciate all your work.”
One proposed location that has since been scuttled, is an area adjacent to the West Meadows and across from the Ski Ranches. Residents in each of those communities mounted stiff opposition to the idea, citing impacts on wildlife and those caused by lighting. Also mentioned in residents’ objections was the despoiling of the iconic, sweeping view of the Wilson range. The commissioners indicated agreement with the problems of the West Meadows site and shifted focus to the Lawson Hill site.
CDOT representative Julie Constan explained the data that CDOT takes into account when locating a chain station.
“We have looked a lot at the chain law data,” she said. “The snow elevations of when we start seeing snow that's accumulating on the highway throughout the year and throughout the season that would need chain law to go in effect. Because again, this was really about that elevation … that the snow starts sticking to the highway and accumulating to the points that we need to put chain law in effect.
“And, as we touched on last time part of our concerns is making sure that we don't have the trucks running on dry pavement more than necessary because that does eat up our asphalt. I only receive enough funding to pave about 57 miles a year and I have 3,500 miles to take care of every year to try and keep those roads in good condition.”
Constan said that the Lawson Hill location emerged as the top CDOT pick.
“We've talked to state patrol, we've talked to your local sheriff a little bit to and CDOT’s preference is really to focus in on the Lawson Hill location,” she said. “This is because literally 100 percent of our chain law data is showing that we usually put chain law in effect at Lawson Hill. There is existing waiting there. We are preferring to go ahead and light this chain station but we would turn the lights off between chain law events and so we're not adding additional lighting the rest of the year.”
Constan said CDOT had taken the proposed Society Turn development into consideration.
“We've looked at the development that's going to be occurring there,” she said. “We've looked at the way the access acceleration lane will merge into the rest of the highway traffic and that will occur before the chain station so we're comfortable that traffic should be okay.”
Locals can also expect CDOT to explore chain down stations, though those conversations won’t take place for another few years as funding becomes available.
Though ruled out as a site for a chain station, Constan said paving the West Meadows pullout in the CDOT right-of-way is under consideration. Public commenters expressed concern that the area being paved might invite unwanted car camping and prove “a slippery slope,” for potential future uses.
“Understanding the slippery slope,” Constan said, “we definitely would sign that pull up area no overnight parking we've done that and a whole bunch of other locations within the region. We know people may have a tendency to do some overnight parking camping at some of our locations. So that wouldn't be a problem with that perspective. And then when we put those signs in again, it allows law enforcement to go ahead and come in and enforce it. So if the residents do have to call the sheriff, they can actually kick them out and say it's saying no parking. So that helps give them a little bit more enforcement from that side.”
The commissioners expressed support for the chain up stations and for paving the West Meadows pullout area.
“I also support paving with the signage that you recommended Julie,” said commissioner Lance Waring. “I hope that if there is called for lighting in the future, whether it's 10 years or more down the road that the technology has advanced on your end and your regulations do allow on-demand lighting if we get to that situation. But for right now I'm content with just the paving as you described.”
