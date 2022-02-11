A five-star branded hotel could be coming to Mountain Village, although the process has just begun. On Thursday, Feb. 17, the Town of Mountain Village Town Council and Design Review Board will hold a public hearing during the regular February Town Council meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 2:20 p.m.
According to a Feb. 7 press release from the Town of Mountain Village, the meeting will “review a Conceptual Site-Specific Planned Unit Development application in the Village Center proposing a branded hotel and associated amenities located near the gondola and the Village Pond.”
The application proposes a branded five-star hotel, restaurant, condominiums, spa, residences, and private amenities located on the Pond Lot and at 161CR. Lot 161 is a 2.8-acre area northeast of the gondola station. The lot was first purchased by The Town of Mountain Village Home Owners Association (TMVOA) in 2015 for $8.1 million and sold to developers Merrimac Ventures for $9 million last year.
“It’s taking time and we also want to respect the charm and beauty of Mountain Village,” said Merrimac Ventures Managing Partner, Dev Motwani.
Motwani said there is a possibility that the branded hotel could be a Four Seasons, though it is one of many options.
“We are now underway with the development of Lot 161 with a world-class developer, a substantial financial partner, and we look forward to moving through that process,” board chair Jim Royer said in an April 2021 Daily Planet article.
Currently, the Town of Mountain Village does not have a five-star hotel. In the 2011 Town of Mountain Village Comprehensive Plan, explained Mountain Village Planning and Development Services and Housing Director Michelle Haynes, the plan focused on adding a five-star hotel to the town.
“Since the 2011 adoption of the Mountain Village Comprehensive Plan, the community envisioned flagship hotels in Mountain Village and took the time and effort to identify potential sites. The location of this specific branded hotel is consistent with an identified flagship hotbed site as it is conveniently located adjacent to the gondola station and within our commercial Village Center,” said Haynes.
The application must go through three steps before final approval. This conceptual Site-Specific Planned Unit Development (SPUD) application and the public hearing is the first step. The SPUD must go through Town Council, which will consider the proposal before moving on to the last two steps. The second step is a sketch review followed by the third and final review.
According to a recent news release, “A Planned Unit Development application provides the Town Council with the ability to vary and waive provisions of the Community Development Code in exchange for community benefits.”
In the early 2000s, there was a proposed hotel development on Lot 161CR, but the entitlements have since expired, and the project never came to fruition, said Haynes. Separate from 161CR, the Pond lots are currently being used as surface parking.
“The Pond lots are separate lots that have a Village Center development pattern echoing the adjacent Westermere building footprint lots with village center open space surrounding it … consistent with the plaza area and building development pattern of the Village Center. This area was also identified for hotbed development in the 2011 comprehensive plan, but otherwise, this property has remained vacant and is currently used for surface parking,” Haynes said.
The applicant is also proposing 161 be replatted to include lots 67, 69R-2, 71R, and OS-3Y, which would then be called ‘Lot 161C-RR.’ With Lot 161C-RR, the application would still align with the Town’s Comprehensive Plan.
Haynes said they have noticed a steady stream of public comments about the proposal.
“With any large-scale development, it’s typical to receive a mix of public comments because it will change the existing landscape of the Village Center,” Haynes said. “Some embrace that change, some do not support that change.”
The Town of Mountain Village invites the public to attend in person Thursday or virtually. Zoom log-in information is available on the Mountain Village Town Council webpage at townofmountainvillage.com/town-council. Public comments about the proposal can also be sent to the Design Review Board and Town Council by emailing mhaynes@mtnvillage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.