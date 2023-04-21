Sandy McLaughlin and Donna Fernald are reaching out to the community to invite people to join a cancer support group in Telluride.
The support group meets at the Wilkinson Public Library every third Thursday of each month from 5 to 6 p.m.
McLaughlin, whose most recent mammogram indicated she is currently cancer free, has found the support of the group to be helpful in her cancer treatment journey.
“I had a bad mammogram in early January of 2022 and I didn’t expect it of course,” McLaughlin said. “The typical story, there is no cancer in my family. That was a fast and furious thing.”
Fernald said she has brain cancer. She indicated that another person in the region with brain cancer has been talking about joining the group too.
“I ended up being diagnosed with cancer so a friend of mine invited me to a group that used to be a breast cancer support group,” Fernald said. “I went to this gathering and it was all women. I asked them if there was any type of cancer group currently and they said no, some got together occasionally.”
Fernald started gathering more people, and the cancer support group met in 2022 for the first time.
“We had about six or seven people who came, all women, and basically what I said was that I don’t want to lead this group, this is our group,” Fernald said.
Now, each person who attends the support group is encouraged to take a turn in leading a meeting. Men are encouraged to attend, and Fernald said she is talking with men who might be interested in attending future meetings.
“We would love to meet you,” Fernald said.
The group is open to hearing from and supporting people with all types of cancers and in various stages of treatment, healing and remission. Fernald has been doing patient advocacy ever since she quit her nursing career. She said she enjoys offering ideas and suggestions to people who have questions and are just beginning their journey in cancer treatment. The support group does not give medical advice, and group members are always encouraged to check in with their doctors for advice.
McLaughlin said Fernald’s support helped her not to shy away from issues and questions about cancer and death.
“What I love about Donna, among many things, is she faces things head on,” McLaughlin said during a conference call with the Planet. “She is nurturing and caring, but doesn’t mince words. I mean that in a positive way.”
“I’m kind of known for letting people know how I feel,” Fernald said with a chuckle.
“She is very forthright about cancer and what can and can’t do and what could happen and that we’re all terminal in life — we’re all born and then we all die of one thing or another.”
The cancer support group is not a group for caregivers, so spouses, relatives or children of people seeking treatment are not invited to attend to ask questions. However, Fernald said if a person with cancer wants to attend the support group and bring a caregiver with them to help them remember the discussions, that’s always appropriate. Fernald said the group is for adults and is also open to tourists who might be visiting Telluride for a short time, as well as longtime and part-time residents in the area.
“I am new to the group,” McLaughlin said. “It has been a real comfort to me. Joining this group gives you a sisterhood, and it feels good to see each other … we are all so supportive and we all have some sort of cancer or been through it. You can call each other at any time.”
The support group meetings can include listening to people talk about their experiences, as well as asking and answering questions around medications, family, sleep, mental clarity and fogginess from treatment and effects of radiation, Fernald said.
Sometimes, people need to talk about how their cancer is impacting their family members.
“‘An individual doesn’t get cancer, a family does.’ That’s a Terry Tempest Williams quote in my cancer book from the cancer center,” McLaughlin said.
“A lot of times it is just listening and making a suggestion and saying, you should probably talk to your doctor more,” Fernald added. “We always direct people to their physicians.”
McLaughlin said she thinks of Fernald as her hero.
“The cancer center notebook — cancer 101 — it was overwhelming. I showed it to Donna and she was reading it and underlining things and saying, you need to know about this and that. It was really wonderful. People need a support person. At least for me, I didn’t remember everything. It’s overload. Then you get home and you think, what did the doctor say?”
People interested in attending the cancer support group should go to the library and upstairs to the meeting room. No sign up is necessary in advance, and the meeting room is already reserved — Fernald said there is no expectation for anyone to speak during the group if they don’t want to and can just listen.
At most, the support group has had about 10 people show up for a meeting. Fernald has a confidential email list, which goes out to about 25 people, she said.
“It’s really lovely when people who have been through the treatment come,” Fernald said. “Sharing about each experience is helpful to others who are just starting out in their journey. Each cancer is different. Each person is different. Each person responds differently.”
