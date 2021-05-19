Though the pandemic is far from over, fully vaccinated county residents can safely go many places without a face covering. The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), sitting as the board of health, with the backing of encouraging COVID-19 metrics and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the state, gave county public health director Grace Franklin its unanimous support in lifting its current public health order in favor of one that relies more on personal risk assessment. The order was effective as of 1 a.m. this morning (Thursday).
“I'm hoping for support from the board is to move forward to adopt them (new public health orders) to align with the state public health orders as of tomorrow, which has these key pieces,” Franklin said at Wednesday’s BOCC meeting.” The main one is a face covering, and it's now only required for people in certain places like schools, correctional facilities and health care settings, but fully vaccinated people can go without masks in public indoor spaces, unless the setting requires otherwise, and those that are unvaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing masks in public spaces.”
The new public health order heralds the success of the COVID-19 vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — which have proven largely effective in curtailing disease transmission, led state officials to lift its mask mandate Friday.
Indoor events numbering over 100 people would still require wearing a face covering and, based on federal law, wearing a mask on public transportation — locally that’s buses and the gondola.
Meeting attendees included event planners, festival organizers and elected officials from surrounding jurisdictions, as well as members of the general public. Franklin clarified that local festival and event organizers have voluntarily been working with her department, but that those conducting events of more than 500 in attendance were no longer required to submit plans for her department’s approval.
“With the high levels of vaccination rates we have a higher level of protection and so it's not that we're going to burn all our masks right and move on. It's about the layers of protection at different points and using your own risk assessment for various scenarios so,” Franklin explained “But since we're aligning with the state's order there is no specific requirement requiring a plan or consultation to be reviewed or approved by local public health agencies. I am very confident in the larger events that I know are already in the works over the summer and we've been working closely with them for quite a few months now. I am confident that they will continue to implement best practices and environments to help people make healthier choices, but it is that level of individual risk and understanding.”
Mountain Village Town Manager Kim Montgomery reminded attendees that Mountain Village Town Council would be considering rescinding its order to keep in step with state and county mandates.
“One of our agenda items, is to consider revoking our face covering ordinance, so stay tuned for that,” Montgomery said. “But I believe the intent is hopefully to get to what your discussion was today and then to try and put ourselves in the same situation so it's a little easier for our residents, the public and visitors to understand and navigate.”
Local municipalities can make such orders more restrictive, but not more lenient. Last Tuesday, Telluride Town Council extended its own mask ordinance until Oct. 30, blind-sided by the CDC’s recommendations two days later. Wilkinson Public Library’s public services manager, Jill Wilson, wondered how the county’s policy affected library operations. The short answer, because of Telluride’s current emergency ordinance, is that it doesn’t.
“We are in a bit of a tough spot because we were caught unaware,” said Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young. “For right now, as of today, our emergency ordinance is in place.”
Rescinding it to align with the county and state would require a publicly noticed special meeting.
“Town Council last Tuesday did extend the emergency ordinance that deals with and addresses and requires facial coverings,” said Telluride town attorney Kevin Geiger. “They did remove the one requirement for outdoor locations, but it is still required in all places of business that are open to the public, as well as on public transportation within the Town of Telluride. And if there's going to be a reconsideration or repeal of that, that would need to occur in a meeting of the town council, which could be convened rather quickly.”
Town officials acted quickly, and at press time Wednesday afternoon, sent out notification that council would, in fact, convene Friday at 3 p.m. for a public hearing to consider repealing its mask ordinance. The meeting will take place over Zoom.
Franklin cautioned against thinking the pandemic was over. She stressed the importance of vaccinations especially in regards achieving herd immunity but said it took continued “best practices” to fully squelch the virus.
“Vaccines are not the only answer,” she said. “It's continuing on the five commitments.”
Health departments have the ability to “snapback” into more restrictive phases on short notice should incidence rates surge, viral presence spike in wastewater treatment plant samples, or especially if hospital capacities are threatened.
“When people say ‘is it a free for all now,’ the answer is no. It's all these different pieces based off of what we know is safe and effective,” Franklin said.” But also the state health department has put together this concept of a snapback where if hospitalizations exceed 85 percent of their capacity, additional restrictions to mitigate disease transmission can be implemented. And in San Miguel County when we think about our own region, we're dependent upon the full Western Slope in the hospital system here … and really if that Level Orange metrics, it would be appropriate to start considering if we needed to step back and pull back into those dial capacity restrictions. But right now, the pandemic is continuing. It's not gone, but this is really a moment where we have reached a new point as a county, and we should take this time to breathe, and to celebrate the hard work that's been done by everybody to keep our community healthy.”
