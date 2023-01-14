When 21-year-old John Leonard spotted a loophole in a Pepsi points-for-prizes sweepstakes, he became the underdog in a court battle against the multinational corporation to collect the grand prize — an AV-8 Harrier II fighter jet — which he believed he’d rightfully won. A Netflix original docuseries “Pepsi, Where's My Jet? “explores the progression of the Leonard vs. Pepsico Inc. court case from the 1990s. The four-part series, which premiered in November, features interviews with Leonard, PepsiCo executives, public figures like Michael Avenatti (of Stormy Daniels fame) and Cindy Crawford along with Telluride’s own Todd Hoffman.
Leonard and Hoffman originally met while climbing Denali in Alaska, the highest mountain peak in North America. At the time, Hoffman was coming back from surgery while Leonard was serving as a climbing guide. Being trapped together in a small tent for a week during a hellish mountain storm, they launched a life-affirming friendship.
“John was really the all-American kid,” said Hoffman. “Like a 20-year-old Dennis the Menace complete with hair cowlick.”
In the following years, they climbed various mountains together across North and South America and in Asia, Leonard constantly bouncing venture ideas off Hoffman. One day, he showed Hoffman the intriguing Pepsi sweepstakes commercial, explaining that he needed $700,000 to force PepsiCo’s hand. Hoffman, a savvy businessman then in his 40’s, was game to back Leonard up.
“Even though it was whimsical and fun, I liked that there was a point to it,” Hoffman explained. “People can’t advertise whatever they want and not be held accountable. And Pepsi knew how to game the system.”
Hoffman says that at the time, no one from their legal team could depose Pepsi personnel.
“We could never ask them questions like they did in the series,” he explained. “So when I watched the docuseries for the first time, I was like — holy sh#t! — the advertising guy just admitted to it.”
Once the prospect of creating the docuseries took hold during the pandemic, Hoffman and Leonard traveled to Hollywood in hopes of landing a director who would “have fun” with the story. Ultimately, they chose “out of the box” thinker, producer and director Andrew Renzi.
“I like the way Andrew told the story,” Hoffman said. “It was as much about a friendship as the Pepsi fight which added dimension to the series instead of it remaining linear.”
The docuseries was shot over two years and includes interwoven footage of Leonard and Hoffman climbing in Antarctica, a once-in-a-lifetime adventure undertaken a little over a year ago for the docuseries; a trip Hoffman wouldn’t have made, his health issues notwithstanding.
“My going to climb in Antarctica was a bit of a gamble,” he admitted.
When Renzi found out about Hoffman’s health issues during the Antarctica expedition, he encouraged him to address them on film but Hoffman felt his health was his own business.
“Renzi said, ‘I think you could help a lot of people by sharing this. And what are we here for? To help people,’” Hoffman recounted. “John also urged me to share what was happening because he agreed that there was an inspirational part to it.”
Hoffman did end up briefly referring to his health challenges on film and viewers have since told him that aspect of the film was inspiring.
“What a great thing — to help people,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I’m still putting my pants on the same way everyone else does. We’re all incredible in our own ways.”
A devoted outdoor adventurer, Hoffman discovered Telluride in the 1970s while on an Outward Bound course hiking in the San Juan Mountains when he was 16 years old. His life came around when he, his wife and stepson were living in Miami and Hoffman decided that instead of complaining every day, he’d “choose door number two” and move to Telluride.
The idea of earning a fighter jet appealed to Hoffman’s love for aviation. Having earned his pilot’s license in 1987, he’s flown all over the world and still flies. He also rides the same motorcycle featured in the docuseries — a restored ‘72 Norton Commando — which he bought in 1972.
A life-long traveler, Hoffman recently returned from a month-long trip to India.
“If I don’t have a degree in anything else, I do have a degree in traveling. (It’s) where I absorb everything I’m seeing and I’m part of and appreciate the smallest moments,” he said. “I try to live by that.”
Like many people, the most impactful events in Hoffman’s life have come at a handful of crossroads. For him, like American poet Robert Frost, choosing the road less traveled has indeed made all the difference.
“All my life I’ve decided, these are the things I’m going to do,” he said.
Up next? A month surfing, practicing yoga, drinking fresh juice and enjoying the sun in Mexico.
And for the record, Hoffman chose neither Coke nor Pepsi.
“Because they both taste like sh#t,” he concluded.
