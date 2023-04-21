On Wednesday, April 12, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, tribal leaders, and U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva introduced a proposal to create a new Grand Canyon National Monument that covers about 1.1 million acres of land in northern Arizona, next to Grand Canyon National Park and Kaibab National Forest.
The proposed monument was created with the Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition, including members of the Havasupai, Hopi, Hualapai, Kaibab Paiute, Las Vegas Band of Paiute, Moapa Band of Paiutes, Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, Navajo Nation, San Juan Southern Paiute, Yavapai-Apache Nation, Pueblo of Zuni, and the Colorado River Indian Tribes, who all have strong cultural and historical ties to the land in and around the Grand Canyon.
If the new monument is established, the tribal coalition will appoint representatives to the management boards within different federal agencies to develop plans to protect the monument, including plants, animals and sacred sites.
“We have a belief system that stems from the earth and the animals, so we are very pleased to work with the federal entities to preserve and protect the area that would be in the national monument,” Carletta Tilousi, Havasupai former tribal council member and tribal coalition coordinator, told the Planet.
Establishing BaajNwaavjoI’tahKukveni Grand Canyon National Monument will help preserve land that is culturally and naturally significant and honor the tribes' deep ties to the Grand Canyon. BaajNwaavjo means “where tribes roam” for the Havasupai Tribe, and I’tahKukveni means “our footprints” for the Hopi Tribe.
“We have many sacred places and special places that are all over the Grand Canyon, including trails our ancestors have walked on, burial sites, rock writings and various types of plants and minerals that we use for ceremonial purposes,” Tilousi said.
Stakeholders have been working for years to protect more areas around the Grand Canyon and determined designation as a national monument to be the best course forward.
“This proposal came about because several of the affiliated tribes have tried to protect the greater Grand Canyon region for a long time,” Amber Reimondo, energy director at the Grand Canyon Trust, told the Planet.
“At the end of the last session of Congress, it became clear that protection was more necessary than ever because of increased pressure from the mining industry, and also there wasn’t going to be a legislative path for award,” she added.
Both Sinema and Grijalva plan to introduce legislation in Congress that details the location and size of the monument, as well as a framework for land management. The Biden-Harris Administration would work with the coalition of tribes to establish the Grand Canyon monument.
“The Grand Canyon is one of Arizona’s many natural treasures and an important part of our history and heritage,” Sinema said in a statement.
President Joe Biden has the power to create new national monuments under the Antiquities Act, which allows a president to designate national monuments on federal land with historic, cultural or scientific importance.
“We hope by the end of the year that the Biden administration will approve this process,” Tilousi said. “It’s a lot of work. This is just the announcement.”
Biden previously declared Camp Hale-Continental Divide as a national monument in October 2022 to honor the history of the 10th Mountain Division. Also in the west, Bears Ears received its national monument designation by former president Barack Obama in 2016.
A recent poll showed that 86 percent of Arizona voters are in favor of presidents protecting existing public lands as national monuments, and 85 percent of voters support more input from Native American tribes on protecting sacred and culturally significant areas.
This proposal would also include a permanent ban on new uranium mining, which could help protect the Colorado River watershed. The Secretary of the Interior temporarily banned uranium mining in the area in 2012 due to concerns over its harmful impact. Pollution from uranium mining can damage aquatic ecosystems for hundreds of years, affecting fish and wildlife
There are currently approximately 6,000 active claims, according to Lena Fowler, Coconino County Supervisor.
Only 1.3 percent of U.S. uranium reserves and estimated additional resources are located inside of the boundaries of the Grand Canyon mining ban, according to the Grand Canyon Trust.
Within the area, there is a small percentage of high-grade uranium. Grade refers to the percentage of uranium oxide found within uranium. At the Pinyon Plain Mine near the Grand Canyon, for example, uranium deposits have an ore grade of about 0.88 percent. Less than 1 percent of mined ore turns into yellowcake once milled. The rest becomes toxic and radioactive waste. A spokesperson for Energy Fuels, which owns the Pinyon Plain Mine, could not immediately be reached by press time.
“People often confuse high-grade uranium with high volumes of uranium. The Grand Canyon region has high-grade uranium relative to others in the country but not in the world,” Reimondo said.
A permanent ban on uranium mining is also a key part of responding to climate change, according to Reimondo.
“The Colorado river is in danger due to climate change, and we’re staring down the pipe at potentially very reduced flows. Uranium mining is a compounded threat to groundwater,” she said.
Uranium mining near the Grand Canyon has the potential to harm sacred sites in the future.
“It is very important to me that these areas are going to be protected from uranium mining so that future generations can have access,” Tilousi said.
Preserving land around the Grand Canyon affects the whole watershed of the Colorado River and the people, animals and agriculture that rely on it.
“The mountains of Colorado have a big role in developing and sustaining the Grand Canyon. Us working to protect this ties back to Colorado,” Tilousi said. “If it wasn’t for the mountains, the river would run dry.”
