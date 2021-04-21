Proposition 114, the directive passed by voters last November, instructs Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to re-establish wolves in the state by December 2023.
Before “paws on the ground” can take place, there has to be a plan.
And before a plan can be formulated, public outreach must occur.
“There’s been discussions of holding these meetings in-person,” Bridget Kochel, a public information officer for CPW, said. “But we’re kind of in limbo right now, waiting to see what’s going to happen” with the pandemic.
Next week, CPW will host the first of three public education sessions — call them wolf webinars — online.
“The goal of these sessions is for CPW staff and invited guest speakers to provide information about wolves and the wolf management plan, to help educate Coloradans about the reintroduction process,” Kochel explained.
The wildlife agency is starting with the basics: Retired Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks employee Diane Boyd will discuss the state management of wolves, and Idaho Fish and Game employee will discuss wolf-and-prey interactions.
The state’s Parks and Wildlife Commission met Feb. 24 to discuss wolf reintroduction and “provide additional guidance” to CPW on the stakeholder workgroup, and “the next phase of the public engagement and planning process.” You can listen to the meeting on CPW’s You Tube channel at tinyurl.com/mraj4uew.
Just like the meeting on Feb. 24, next week’s get-together — which takes place Wednesday at 6 p.m. — “will be recorded for those unable to attend live,” Kochel said. “You have to register for this meeting, which gives you a Zoom link.” The link “enables you to participate in the question-and-answer session immediately following the meeting. We’ll be staffing the event, and taking questions.”
Additional public meetings, with more guest speakers, will be hosted by CPW online in May and June. The agency intends to take pubic questions and comments seriously: There is “a plan to incorporate stakeholder feedback and public involvement, and we’ll do everything to see that that’s well done,” Kochel said, “and the plan is really well thought out.”
‘MEET THE REAL WOLF’
The advocacy group known as Rocky Mountain Wolf Project is on a public-education mission as well, and recently unveiled a short, animated film to that end, “Meet the Real Wolf,” narrated by actress Glenn Close, “a great way to help friends and family understand the vital role wolves play in their ecosystems, and the reason Coloradoans voted to restore wolves to the wildlands of western Colorado,” as a news release put it. The film is available to screen on Vimeo at vimeo.com/255961914.
“While we’re stoked that Glenn Close stepped up to lend her voice to the cause of wolf restoration, we’re even more excited about our plans to help welcome wolves to Colorado,” the release continued.
Wolves once roamed all of this state, but were removed due to hunting and trapping in the 1940s. They’ll be released in wilderness areas on the Western Slope (the Flat Tops and the Weminuche are both expected to be considered). Voters in San Miguel County approved the reintroduction plan last November.
Learn more about wolves and plans to reintroduce them to Colorado at rockymountainwolfproject.org and through CPW’s website, where much information is available.
“The fastest way to get the latest information from CPW is by signing up for Gray Wolf Reintroduction eNews,” Kochel said, “or by visiting our social media channels.”
Head to cpw.state.co.us and type in “Wolves” and “Stay Informed.”
