Come for a book talk and signing with Robert Baer for his new book, "The Fourth Man: The Hunt for a KGB Spy at the Top of the CIA and the Rise of Putin's Russia" on Wednesday at 5:30 pm on the library terrace.
The explosive, never-before-told story of the thrilling hunt for a KGB spy in the top ranks of the CIA, revealing how spies blinded the U.S. to the rise of Putin and Russia’s dangerous future, from New York Times bestselling author and former CIA officer Robert Baer.
We think we know all the Cold War’s greatest spy stories. The tales of America’s greatest traitors have been told over and over. However, the biggest story of them all remains untold — until now. Rumors have long swirled of another mole in American intelligence, one perhaps more damaging than all the others combined. Perhaps the greatest traitor in American history, perhaps a Russian ruse to tear the CIA apart, or perhaps nothing more than a bogeyman, he is often referred to as the Fourth Man.
Blowing the lid off the biggest spy story in decades, Robert Baer tells the full, gripping story for the first time. After arrest of KGB spy Aldrich Ames, the CIA launched another investigation to make sure there wasn't another double agent in its ranks. Led by three of the CIA’s best spy hunters, women who devoted their lives to counterintelligence, its existence was known only to a few. They began methodically investigating their own bosses and colleagues, turning up loose threads, suspicious activity, and shocking intelligence from the CIA’s best Russian asset. In the end, they came to a startling conclusion that, whether true or not, would shake American intelligence to its core, setting the stage for a cat-and-mouse game with enormous geopolitical stakes. Spies and moles may seem like bygone cold war history, but with Russia again a misunderstood belligerent power, the skeletons America would rather keep hidden are emerging, and as Robert Baer shows in this thrilling masterwork of investigative reporting, they matter as much now as ever.
Robert Baer is one of the most accomplished agents in CIA history. Over several decades he served everywhere from Iraq to New Delhi and racked up an impressive list of accomplishments. He was awarded the Career Intelligence Medal for his efforts. He is the author of several bestsellers. "The Company We Keep," written with his wife, Dayna, tells the story of a real-life “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” saga; "Sleeping with the Devil," about the Saudi royal family and its relationship with the United States; "See No Evil," which recounts Baer’s years as a top CIA operative, and "The Devil We Know." "See No Evil" was the basis for the acclaimed film Syriana, which earned George Clooney an Oscar for his portrayal of Baer. Readers have been intrigued by these in-depth accounts of how the CIA and other intelligence agencies work. He makes his home in Ophir.
