“A lot of our programming has lent itself to an online format,” Jill Wilson says. The Wilkinson Public Library’s public service manager is looking back at popular, ongoing events — comfort for stressed minds in fraught times — like Bardic Trails, the poetry series on Zoom, and Booze and Books, which was, for a time, conducted virtually (so you could pour your own choice of beverage, chat about what you were reading, and didn’t have to worry about getting safely home).
But Wilson doesn’t spend a lot of time looking back at the library’s successes, unless a reporter asks her to. Her job, as she puts it, “is finding ways to engage all aspects of our community.”
She does that by continuing to make programming as relevant as possible to the times we’re living. And two years on, we’re still living in a pandemic. Which has prompted programming ranging (depending on what phase of the pandemic we’ve been in) from “Love Your Backyard Nature Walks” and “Fly Fishers and Scientists” to “Pirates and Pizza” and “A Costume Party for Dogs.”
“We were just speaking about everything kind of shutting down with the recent (virus) surge,” she said of a meeting with the library’s programming staff. “We felt like our community could use a boost, a little thing for teens and adults.”
The result: “A Box of Sunshine,” “a number of surprises for self-care,” Wilson said, offerings to assist with “stress-busting,” mindfulness and — perhaps most valuable of all — a personalized selection of reading material.
Who wouldn’t welcome a little more metaphoric sunshine in their lives right about now? The sunshine announcement went out “in an email blast” to teachers and parents and other subscribers, along with a form: “You fill it out, and librarians will pick out a book that kind of matches your needs right now,” Wilson said.
“We had 50 boxes to give away.”
Almost immediately, all were spoken for. “Follow our social media accounts,” Wilson said. “A lot of times, when we’re offering something special, we’ll just blast it out there. It’s really the best way to be in the know about things happening at the library.”
The ‘sunshine’ offer is illuminating: it’s a window into an award-winning institution’s programmers working to offer the community what it needs, indoors and out, as times (and a mutating virus) dictate.
“We assess the risks for all these programs: we’ve tried not offer anything inside where people would be unmasked because they were eating or drinking. We recently had to cancel our ukulele jam” (which likely stung – Wilson is a uke fan). “We thought it likely wasn’t a good idea to project” and carry on with brio “through our masks.”
On the other hand, an in-person, herbal immune-support program (likely a more subdued affair than uke jamming) “filled up really quickly,” Wilson said. Writing workshops, such as those offered by Rosemerry Trommer and Elissa Dickson, are always popular, in-person or online. Going forward, “We hope to offer more in-person events, as safely as we can. We hope if anyone’s feeling a little bit sick, they just don’t come. Fingers crossed, the Omicron wave will be passing soon. We’re planning for the next few months, and we have many more events in the pipeline.”
For example, A “hot book right now” with a cool title, “Powder Days,” by Heather Hansman, will be the focus of the library’s One Book, One Canyon program in March. “We’ll be offering a lot of (concurrent) programming” revolving around the book’s subtitle: “Ski bums, ski towns and the future of chasing snow” in a warming world, Wilson said. “It’s pretty perfect for the time we’re living in.”
To round it out, “We’ll have some climate talks, some ski movie nights and some backcountry avalanche classes.”
You don’t have to wait for snow-oriented programming: the library’s latest in-person backcountry chat, part of a series supported by the Peter Inglis Avalanche Education Fund, is Jan. 27. It features avalanche worker and ski patroller Ryan Howe at 6 p.m. Dozens of events for kids, teens and adults are listed on the library’s calendar, at telluridelibrary.org/events. Although other venues may be shutting down, or limiting their events right now, as Wilson said, “People in town still need something to do.”
