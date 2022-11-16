A trio of respiratory illnesses are already making headway into doctor visits and hospitalization figures, according to San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin, in her report to the Board of County Commissioners Wednesday. Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19 are the culprits driving the numbers.
“Flu and RSV cases have really started sooner and started at a higher case rate than previous years,” Franklin said. “Typically, this doesn't really occur until winter with the highest cases in January. Right now the state has really seen a huge influx of RSV cases, particularly hospitalizations for children under two years old.”
Franklin said the flu rates are similar to those of the 2017-18 flu season, which was remarkable for its high hospitalization rates, to date.
“There's a lot to be concerned about and aware of and the three main things really go along with the COVID conversations we've been having over the last few years, but with multiple respiratory illnesses occurring and hospitalizations occurring all at the same time, there's significant impact on hospital systems,” she said. “It's just started a lot earlier than anticipated and with three different viruses that have really caused a huge impact. There are concerns about strains on the hospital systems. In particular right now with the pediatric hospitals are co-infections. People can get two virus and at the same time or three viruses at that same time and can have worse outcomes there.”
When it comes to COVID-19 and the standard guidelines for protecting against the disease — masking, testing, getting vaccinated, staying at home when sick — people, Franklin said, “are tired as a whole.”
“We do have the tools needed to minimize the spread of these viruses and to prevent severe disease,” she added. “Those make a huge impact, but overall fatigue is high, and interest is low. We're all aware of what works but a think that folks are tired as a whole and so that's really made it challenging to when we're when behavior is similar to pre-2020.”
Though there is one recent COVID-19 case reported to public health, officials are aware that cases are, again, underreported. Samples drawn from the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant have consistently shown that the disease burden on the county’s east end is indicative of COVID’s not-insignificant presence in the community.
“As a whole lower cases are reported, but we've seen an increase in general respiratory illnesses across the county,” Franklin said. “Our medical centers are still seeing people coming in sick, and so it's definitely not gone away.”
The confluence of flu, RSV and COVID-19 she said, has been dubbed a “tridemic.”
Even as the county’s COVID dashboard has been decommissioned (current information can be found at the state’s website), and wastewater sample test results have been stalled by equipment issues at the state lab, COVID-19 has mutated yet again. This time, the dominant strain, BQ 1.1, stems from the original Omicron variant. Franklin said the latest, bi-valent vaccines are effective against this new strain.
In other health news, the Community Health Assessment Survey continues to be a matter of importance for local and regional public health officials. Conducted in collaboration with the West Central Public Health Partnership (WCPHP), the responses with help determine the public health needs of the community. According to a county news release it will help officials “understand the strengths and strains of our communities, prioritize services, and ultimately improve population health outcomes.”
The WCPHP consists of Delta, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties and works to build and strengthen public health and environment infrastructure. Formed in 2006, the partnership has completed two rounds of assessments in 2011 and 2016 to better inform both regional and county-specific health plans and develop community health improvement plans in both 2013 and 2018 respectively.
This year’s survey will also inform the priority areas for the next community health improvement plan. Local and regional stakeholders from all six counties, including medical centers and hospitals, community members, behavioral health professionals and more, will be involved in meetings next year to evaluate the survey’s findings and weigh in on the priority health needs of the residents of the WCPHP.
“This survey is a great opportunity for our residents to weigh in on community health priorities and help shape our programs to address concerns surrounding health necessities such as healthy housing, nutritious food access, and availability of childcare services,” Franklin said. “Now is the time to let your voice be heard and help make Public Health more efficient and effective for you and your health needs.”
A raffle will be held for survey respondents that live in San Miguel County to win one of three $100 grocery gift cards if they provide contact information at the end of the survey. Those not wishing to provide their name and contact information can submit their assessment anonymously but will not be eligible for the gift card drawing.
The survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, will close to submissions at midnight on Friday, Dec. 16. Residents can participate by visiting bit.ly/comhealthsurvey for English and bit.ly/saludcom for Spanish.
Vaccine and testing information, as well as a link to the state website can be found at sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
