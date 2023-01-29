Mentoring, which is celebrated nationally each year in January, takes many forms.
At local nonprofit One to One Mentoring, volunteer adults are matched with kids across San Miguel County and the West End to engage in activities based on the interests of the young person.
According to the organization’s executive director, Tara Kelley, these can range from meeting up for hot chocolate and a chat to skiing together, baking cookies or getting homework done.
“It’s the young person who drives the activities, with the mentors focused on serving as a caring and consistent presence in the life of the mentee,” Kelley explained.
Added Program Manager Adrienne Christy, “The length of our matches ranges from one year to several years. Some of our most successful matches only lasted a few years, but they were during a critical time in the young person’s life, while others have become lifelong connections.”
One to One Mentoring is currently looking for new mentors to match with kids on its waitlist.
“Local young people need our support right now,” Christy said. “And for those thinking of becoming a mentor, it is so special — the impact you can have on your mentee can be lifelong, but our mentors also tell us that they get back so much more than they give.”
She continued, “If you think back to when you were a kid, how great would it have been to have had a grownup outside your family that you could go to when you needed support?”
One of One to One Mentoring’s newest matches is Kate Greubel and her mentee, a 10-year-old girl. The pair were matched in late September.
Greubel, who works for an advertising agency with a focus on e-commerce and who has experience mentoring, said she had wanted to be a One to One mentor since she moved to Telluride almost five years ago.
“I love the opportunity to work with youth and also appreciate being able to give my time in a one-to-one capacity,” she said.
In their time together, mentor and mentee have enjoyed baking — “not all of our adventures have been culinary successes,” said Greubel laughingly — doing homework and drawing.
“It’s been fun to get to know each other,” she said. “My mentee’s older sister is also a mentee, so we have done some events together, which has been really fun.”
Greubel praised the “flexibility of the One to One Mentoring program.”
“The only commitment is to give your time, but what that looks like is up to us,” she said. “The ‘requirements’ of mentoring are such that it’s easier than I think people may realize to fit it into your life.”
Greubel continued, “I also appreciate the intentional group events coordinated by One to One that are encouraged but optional. It’s been fun to come together socially with other mentors and mentees and have these organized events that you can just show up to. And the intentionality behind the pairings is wonderful — there is overlap of interests and a definite rationale.”
Greubel pointed to the “serious side” to mentoring.
“I am a resource to someone who is at a pivotal age,” she pointed out. “The understanding that I am not an authoritative figure, that there is a softer lens on our relationship than I would have as a parent, creates a relaxed partnership, but it’s an important one.”
Mentors who would understand that partnership well are locals Bruce and Jodie Wright, who were matched 20 years ago with a then-6-year-old boy named Manny.
The Wrights recalled that after their first meeting with the small, shy boy, they quickly bonded, thanks in part to a shared love of making models together, but also, said Jodie Wright, “we just clicked”.
“At the end of every year, we asked him ‘do you want to keep going?’ and he always said ‘yes’,” Bruce Wright added.
As Manny entered his teenage years, the Wrights sometimes took a back seat to their mentee’s social life. Still though, they continued to be a consistent and loving presence in his life, so that when his need for their support intensified in his final years of high school and beyond, they were there.
Today, their former mentee (One to One Mentoring mentees “graduate” out of the program at 18) is 26 and the father of two young girls. He works locally as a skilled carpenter for a high-end cabinetmaker, a career that means he regularly interacts professionally with the Wrights, who are architects.
The trio have also maintained a close friendship and get together from time to time, including with Manny’s daughters.
And, the Wrights continue to be a resource for Manny, who calls them his second parents.
Asked what they want others to know about mentoring, Jodie Wright said, “I want people to know how supportive One to One was — they were always there for us — and also how meaningful the relationship has been to me. I never realized that I would get so much back from mentoring.”
Said Bruce Wright, “Our relationship with Manny is so cool and so special.”
For more information, including on becoming a mentor, go to onetoonetelluride.org.
