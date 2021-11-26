Everybody loves a heartwarming children's book, especially around the holidays. This year, the Telluride community is in luck as local Madeleine Kunda recently illustrated a Christmas children's book titled "The Wish of Wishes." The book was released on Nov. 26. Kunda partnered with her childhood friend and author, Liam Snead. Dec. 1- 7 Kunda and Snead will donate a portion of the proceeds to Telluride Avalanche Dogs (TAD).
"I believe in this book and the message of this book, and I think it's really dear," said Kunda.
The book follows a young bear, a seal, and an arctic fox trying to make their way to Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Along the way, they have different encounters and learn about themselves as well as one another.
In addition to illustrating children's books, Kunda is the Managing Editor for Lizard Head Publishing. She has also worked as part of Telluride Ski Patrol, where she first was introduced to and fell in love with TAD. The dogs work with Ski Patrol and are trained to rescue people on the mountain.
"They're adorable, but they also keep people safe on the mountain. Their work revolves around the snow … and the link there connects them to the book in a deeper way," said Kunda.
The two creators knew they wanted to support and connect the local community in the form of fundraising. Snead lives on the East Coast but is excited about the chance to help TAD.
"We had been talking about trying to find a way to do something charitable with this book because it is environmentally themed. Avalanche dogs made sense. Madeleine has ties to the dogs, and it seemed like the right opportunity—especially since there are animals in the book and it has a winter theme," Snead said.
The fundraiser will be held Dec. 1-7. People can purchase a copy of "The Wish of Wishes" online through Amazon, BookBaby, or Book Depository. Kunda hopes to have the book available in local stores soon, but as of right now, she recommends buying online. After purchase, people can email a screenshot of the receipt to mad@lizardheadpublishing.com or via Instagram direct message to @lizardheadpublishing or @lfsnead.writer. For every receipt received, a dollar will be donated to TAD.
Kim Richard helped start TAD in 2012 and has worked with Kunda on Telluride Ski Patrol for the past five years. She referred to Kunda as "her partner in crime."
"She is an incredible artist. Madeleine is always up to something; how lucky we are to be on the receiving end of a Kunda illustration! Telluride Avalanche Dogs is one 'lucky dog' in the evolution of this new children's book," Richard said.
In addition to supporting a great cause, the book also shares a message of family and togetherness. Each character loves one another wholeheartedly, despite their differences.
"I hope the book gives the feeling of friendship, togetherness, and teamwork and reminds people of mutual responsibility, not only for the earth and our home and the environment but for each other. That feeling of community and friendship is the most important thing for the holidays," said Snead.
"The Wish of Wishes" is Snead's debut children's book. Snead works as an actor and has had a few poems published. He said his "love of song and acting and poetry kind of all came together" for the story. The book rhymes throughout the whole narrative, reflecting Snead's passion for poetry.
Snead and Kunda have been close friends since childhood. Growing up, they participated in theatre productions together and went to the same school. When Snead asked Kunda if she could bring the characters to life with her illustration, she jumped on the opportunity.
"It came easily to make a creative project together," said Kunda.
The two friends worked together to create an imaginary world filled with love, kindness, and beauty.
"I've always loved her artwork, and I knew it would be easy to work with her as a friend. We have similar creative energy. WWe love to talk about the same books and imaginary worlds," said Snead.
Kunda has lived in Telluride for the past nine years. She draws inspiration from the surrounding "majestic mountains" and first fell in love with Telluride when she visited as a child.
Snead, who has visited Kunda in Telluride once before, and Kunda both described the town as "magical." This is fitting because the magic between the illustrator and author is evident between the pages of "The Wish of Wishes."
As Kim Richard said, "Best not to miss this one!"
