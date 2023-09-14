The Robert Cray Band's half century on the road

Robert Cray has always been focused first and foremost on the music, so it’s not entirely surprising that his memory of past Blues & Brews festivals is somewhat shaky.
“I get kind of confused with a lot of different places sometimes,” Cray told the Planet via Zoom earlier this week. “If it's what I'm thinking, we played once when Willie Nelson was there. It was tremendous. We had a good time.”
That was 12 years ago, at the third festival performance of Cray’s band. His first was in 2000, when Little Feat was a co-headliner with Cray, followed by 2005, with Al Green and the Black Crowes, and most recently, 2014, with Buddy Guy, George Clinton, and Peter Frampton. This year – on a bill with Bonnie Raitt, The Roots, and The Revivalist – will be The Robert Cray Band’s fifth appearance at B&B.
“We're in, and we're out,” Cray said, lamenting the fact that he hasn’t had much opportunity to stop and take in the entire festival experience in Telluride. “We’re normally just moving. It's a constant movement on the road.”
That perpetual motion is part of what has defined Cray’s career since he and bassist Richard Cousins first put the band together in January of 1974, when Cray was 20. He hasn’t slowed down since, constantly performing and recording, earning 16 Grammy nominations and five wins along the way.
“That's the fact, it's been nonstop,” Cray said. “It took us to the latter part of ‘74 to start getting gigs, and then more and more gigs, starting in ‘75. But after that, we've been going.”
In some ways, Cray’s career seemed to sneak up on the public, many of whom first recognized him for his 1986 Grammy-winning album, “Strong Persuader.” The 32-year-old referred to himself as “Young Bob” in the title track, and he stood out as a singular singer and guitarist from his generation, poised to take the baton as the emissary who would carry the blues into a new century.
But he’d gained recognition some 15 years earlier, earning the respect of his hero, electric blues guitarist and singer Albert Collins, by the time he graduated from high school.
“Albert Collins played our high school graduation party,” Cray recalled, lighting up at the memory. “Our class voted for him. I was a big Albert Collins fan when I got into the blues, and Albert Collins had been playing outdoor rock festivals in the Seattle-Tacoma area where I was growing up at that time. He played this festival and I saw him take down every other guitar player that was on stage that afternoon. I got a chance to meet him after the (graduation party) show, and he was encouraging. It was great.”
Many folks probably encountered Cray sooner than they remember: He was the bass player for Otis Day and the Knights, the band from the 1978 comedy “Animal House,” remembered for their rendition of “Shout!” Less than 10 years later, he’d graduated to playing in Chuck Berry’s band along with Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Steve Jordan, Etta James, Linda Ronstadt, and more for the movie, “Hail Hail Rock ‘N’ Roll” (1987).
“Things started to change for us right after we played the San Francisco Blues Festival for the first time in 1977,” Cray explained. “We were there as the Cray Band, but we were also backing Albert Collins whenever he was on the west coast for a period of about a year and a half at that point. Being with Albert Collins, we were able to be seen by a lot more people.”
Over the years, Cray toured and worked with the likes of Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker., BB King, and Eric Clapton, building his reputation among the greatest living blues players, who helped extend his reach to increasingly wider audiences.
Now, as he enters his 70s, Cray is cognizant of his own influence on a new generation.
“You might get invited to play on stage,” he said of his early years. “You were there and you learned and if they invited you on stage, they wanted you to be who you were on stage because they saw that what you were doing was going to add (something to) what that particular person was putting out. It's funny, when I see some of the younger ones and I say, ‘How are you doing?’ They go, ‘I'm doing well, sir.’
“Don't call me ‘sir,’” Cray says, laughing at a level of respect he still hasn’t gotten used to. “Call me Robert.”
That respect is richly deserved: Cray won his first Grammy award for the 1985 album “Showdown” with Albert Collins and Johnny Copeland in the Traditional Blues category, and he later picked up three more for Contemporary Blues (“Strong Persuader,” “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark,” and “Take Your Shoes Off”) and an additional one in the category Rock Instrumental (“SRV Shuffle”). His most recent album, the 2020 release “That’s What I Heard,” was nominated for Traditional Blues.
“For myself and the guys in the band, it was just the kind of music that we enjoyed playing,” Cray said, explaining the aura that surrounded him as the most prominent blues artist of his generation. “Ours is a combination of rhythm and blues and blues, right? That's what we set out to do, and that's what we do now.” (It’s what) we grew up listening to. Hendrix has been an influence as well. So there's a little bit of everything, but it's rooted in blues. That's what we wanted to play.”
Cray saw Jimi Hendrix a couple times as a teenager — they were among the first concerts Cray remembers attending at roughly 16 years old. Cray carries on that guitar mastery, and the echoes of psychedelia still reverberate in his playing.
“Oh, it’s in there,” Cray confirmed of Hendrix’s influence. “We laugh about it all the time. But when we work and when we write music, I don't tell myself what kind of song I'm gonna write. Whatever I start, I'm gonna see it to the end. So, if it happens to be a blues tune, that's cool. If it happens to be an R&B tune, that's cool. If there's a Jimi Hendrix influence, or whatever other influence is in there, it's going to be there because that's just what I'm comfortable with and that's what I'm used to playing and listening to.”
He’s evolved from “Young Bob” to become an elder statesman of the blues — a stature he’s always had in his sights.
“A few guitar-playing friends and myself as teenagers, we idolized people like Magic Salmon and Buddy Guy,” Cray recalled. “We did talk amongst ourselves as wanting to be a ‘blues man” like those guys. Every kid has fantasies, and we had that, too.”
More than 50 years later, he’s still focused on the moment of the music, leaving talk of his legacy for others to consider.
“I'm just playing what I enjoy, and that's all you can ever ask for,” Cray summed up. “How lucky can you be to do what you love doing? That's where I sit. I'm having a good time right now. That's the most important thing.”
