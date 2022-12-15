The Telluride Open Space Commission continued discussions regarding the Bear Creek Preserve, particularly updating the signage and map on the area’s kiosk, during its Dec. 5 meeting. Local graphic designer Tor Anderson, who owns True North Designworks, presented an updated Bear Creek map for commission members to consider. The work session included a discussion about the information the commission would like to include in the 10 boxes Anderson included in his draft.
“I punched in the background a little more to be more of a watercolor look, rather than the digital-photo look. We've tried to simplify that a little bit. And then just challenging for me, because not knowing how much information we're going to put on this map, judging from the old map, where there's a lot of information, so I tried just to make it easier for you all to envision,” he said. “We're going to have 10 different things we're going to pull out and write 100 words on each. Just so you can kind of see how things could fit. The old version kind of clumped a lot of texts into one big group and had a few small photos. I think we discussed this in the first meeting. It's much better if we just have maybe the one image and then these different groups of things you want to describe broken down into little chunks rather than one big, huge paragraph.”
Commission members liked Anderson’s rendering and agreed that less is more when it comes to the text that should be included moving forward. Commission chair Angela Dye suggested commission members consider what information should go where on the kiosk.
“It's clear and unencumbered. The previous one had these little bubbles with concepts that were hard to read. One comment I would make about the sidebars, basically the boxes, we should take a look at, and if anybody has read with great detail, the original descriptions, but I think they covered some great places. Along the way, one of the things I think we need to focus on might be the back of this, and that might also be the back of the kiosk, there's a geology map, there's a discussion of occupation by the Utes, this area, how the miners transformed this area, and what they call common ground, which I think is more about the conservation of the area and the history behind that. Those, I think, are important tales to tell,” she said. “We may not necessarily get them on the front of the map, but I think they are important to have as part of the new information. A lot of people do kiosks that are triangular, so you have different information printed on different faces of a kiosk. The one down at Elks Park is very much like that. But at least on the back of this one face we have we could include some of this more interesting in-depth information. The geology map I think is fascinating, but that's just my interest. The acknowledgement being on indigenous land, I think has become very important these days to advance people's information and knowledge about that. And then we have always talked about giving (information about) how did this become a preserve. So that's something that I think we'd probably have to fill in.”
Commission member Susie St. Onge agreed with Dye and added that maybe a QR code or separate loose-leaf map would help cover all the information the commission would like to disseminate.
“I agree completely. I have that as a note here that I really liked all the information on page three and the depth of the information, I think we got animals and birds. Some people will like that. Some people will really benefit from that, and others will just skip right through it,” she said. “Maybe it's a whole separate page than the map, and it's just on the kiosk. It could be within a QR code, or it could be a takeaway map, it could be on the back of this map. But I don't want to lose a lot of that information.”
The current map hasn’t been updated in two decades. Anderson said he’d prefer to have drafts of blurbs from commission members by the first week of January.
“I would ask commission members to take a look at all 14 descriptions on the original map and make their recommendations, what you would like to see on the face of the new map, if we're dropping any or if you have edits to make them less wordy, with reference, perhaps to more detailed information someplace else, so we simplify the face of this,” Dye said. “ … So let's concentrate on that. I think we've got a good winter mission for us here to get this off and rolling toward.”
