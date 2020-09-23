The time between March and August would have normally been a flow of events to which county residents have long been accustomed. The waning weeks of ski season, the slow groove of offseason and the fruition of family travel plans, then high school graduation, the rodeo, the county fair and the string of summer festivals in the east end. Instead, March saw the COVID-19 pandemic explode in the U.S., forcing public health officials to put residents on lockdown in an effort to protect the county’s most vulnerable citizens — its elderly and immune system-compromised — followed by a cautious reopening of crucial businesses associated with tourism, construction and other economic drivers. On Wednesday, the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) heard a six-month review presented by county public health director Grace Franklin.
But before Franklin shared the numerous data points that have been gathered since March, BOCC Chair Hilary Cooper began the meeting with a moment of silence to honor the 200,000 U.S. victims of the novel coronavirus, people she recognized as “husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers,” people who are “not just numbers.” The grim figure puts the United States in the global lead for virus death toll.
“It is,” Franklin said, “a monumental number.”
In her report preface, Franklin reflected on the local response to the pandemic: “San Miguel County is unique with a strong sense of community, resources available to support our residents and the collaboration between county partners. In the past six months, almost 2,500 PCR COVID tests have been provided by the two medical centers; the County’s Emergency Operations Center implemented mass antibody testing to over 5,500 citizens; multiple committees were formed by partners to respond to the medical, mental and economical needs of the community; and over 300 volunteers were mobilized for the response by Tri-County Health Network.”
Currently, with just 90 total (county) cases, prevalent testing and a majority of county residents following the five commitments, the county has responded well, she said.
But, new data from the recently initiated testing drawn from samples taken at the wastewater treatment plant shows that, “COVID is here,” Franklin said. That data reflects treatment plant users of the county’s east end and is derived from the virus detected in human fecal samples, which is shed days before any symptoms manifest. It is not the time to relax, Franklin cautioned.
“It’s here,” Franklin said. “It’s imperative to double down on mask use and social distancing.”
The report, which can be seen in its entirety by going to sanmiguelcountyco.gov, revealed that those ages 20-39 had the highest case count. A low case count among the county’s seniors — age 65 and older — revealed that, “our vulnerable population is taking this seriously,” Franklin said.
More Caucasians have tested positive (a little over 70 percent), followed by the Latinx community (over 20 percent), and 62 percent of total cases have been those who identify as male, while 38 percent were female. The county by gender is 53 percent male and 47 percent female.
Exposure categories painted an interesting picture in terms of how the virus is passed from one person to another. Even given the speculative nature of aspects of contact tracing, Franklin’s figures showed that there is a fairly even distribution of community spread (uncertain contact), locals traveling and exposure to those in the same household. Workforce exposure was a factor, but less than what has been assumed. Twenty positive cases were non-residents with the balance being county residents. Those figures derive from the results of contact tracing.
“Tracking the spread of this virus is difficult,” Franklin’s report noted. “There is a significant amount of people who are asymptomatic carriers or have mild symptoms and unknowingly spread the disease. Unless a person tests positive for COVID after being in contact with another person with a positive COVID test, the point of spread is presumed based on behaviors, and daily practices during the case investigation. If there is no reasonable explanation for the person to have contracted COVID, their exposure is determined ‘community exposure.’”
In San Miguel County, as well as across the state and nationally, spikes in cases followed the Fourth of July and Labor Day holidays.
Unsurprisingly, the more populated east end of the county is where the greatest number of cases has occurred. There were 35 cases in Telluride, (another 19 were from those listing an 81435 post office box), 11 in Mountain Village, 1 in Norwood and 11 at post office boxes associated with the Norwood area.
Looking ahead, government officials will continue working with business and ski resort leaders to create a balance between health needs and economic needs.
“We want to keep our caseloads low,” she said.
With winter comes the necessity of being indoors. County officials expect spikes in case numbers as temperatures drop. And, echoing public health officials everywhere in the U.S., Franklin urges residents to get a flu shot, “even if you don’t normally get one.”
“Winter also brings concerns of the flu season,” Franklin’s report read. “This could be a particularly bad year to get the flu, as hospitals could be strained by COVID-19 patients. Getting the flu and COVID-19 together could expose people to extra health problems. Every year the flu vaccine prevents millions of flu cases and keeps tens of thousands of people from having to go to the hospital. The flu vaccine is the best way to protect against the flu. Public Health will be offering a free community flu clinic in the months of October and November.”
Franklin remarked on “Covid fatigue,” and called it “a very American thing. Behavior change is hard,” she added, saying it is one of the greatest challenges public health care officials face.
