Temperatures this past week dropped below zero, and while a lot of us braved the cold and bundled up, an indoor activity would be welcome to most. Luckily, for Telluride, this week is packed with concerts and events. The line-up includes Donavon Frankenreiter, Opiuo and Michal Menert at the Sheridan Opera House and Head for the Hills at the Transfer Warehouse.
Kicking off the week is Donavon Frankenreiter at the Sheridan Opera House Feb. 9. Frankenreiter, who started as a professional surfer and went pro at the age of 16, now travels the world as a musician. The soulful, soft rock artist looks forward to playing Telluride each year. When asked by the Daily Planet if he found the “surf-vibe” similar to that of a ski town, he jokingly agreed.
“Yes, everyone in town is surfing down huge mountains in the powder… It’s all the same just a little colder up here,” Frankenreiter said.
Doors for Frankenreiter’s show open at 7 p.m. and will feature Matt Grundy as the opener.
Friday, Feb. 11, artist Opiuo will be live at the Sheridan. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Opiuo described his music as “Funkadelic bass music with a twist of techno rave soul.” Friday will be Opiuo’s first time in Telluride. He hopes everyone will leave his concert with a gigantic smile, one so wide it hurts.
“Having never been to Telluride I’ve heard nothing but incredible things. The scenery, the arts, the general amazingness of the place! I can’t wait to be fully immersed and inspired by everything I can take in while I’m there,” Opiuo said.
Wrapping up the week at the opera house is Michal Menert this Saturday. The California-based artist has been playing in Telluride since his early days of touring. While his style and music is technically electronic music, Menert emphasized it has a unique soul, funk, and hip-hop vibe.
He vividly remembers playing on the black and white checkered floor of the Fly Me to the Moon Saloon (now the home of O’Bannon’s Irish Pub) almost 20 years ago. Menert used to be a part of the music project Pretty Lights and would play late night gigs during festivals. After the pandemic, Menert looks forward to playing live music once again.
“I think a lot of us need the kind of interaction that you get from shows. For a lot of people, concerts and music are church. It’s being able to have that kind of ceremonious release; it really helps a lot of people's mental state,” Menert said.
Menert’s music is reflective of what is going on in his life. In the same vein the music aims to be a “soundtrack” to whatever is going on in his audience’s life as well.
“To me, music has always been the thing that's gotten me through things. It's been the friend when I didn't have anybody else to turn to. So to be able to kind of recreate that in my own music, and have it be this thing that can help myself express things that are hard to articulate and also help others kind of find solace and companionship, that's the goal” Menert said.
In the late 1980s, Menert and his family fled the Communist regime in Poland and moved first to Western Germany, then to Colorado. He grew up in Fort Collins and Loveland.
Although Menert is a Coloradan through and through, Menert credits his multicultural upbringing and his father’s Eastern European influence for his eccentric style and music taste. While most American kids grew up on their parent’s classic rock records, Menert listened to his father’s punk rock and early synthesizer experimentation. One of his first albums was a Dead Kennedy’s record.
Menert is working on an album, which is set to be released this spring. Some music from that album will be played at Saturday’s concert. According to Menert, the album centers around the theme of burning down everything, then rebuilding what you’ve burnt to the ground.
Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Two-night single tickets for Menert and Opiuo are also available for a discounted price. Tickets for all three shows can be found at sheridanoperahouse.com. Proof of a negative COVID test taken within the last 72 hours or a vaccination card are required for entrance. Masks are mandatory.
Across town Saturday afternoon, Telluride Arts is hosting Head for the Hills live in concert at the Transfer Warehouse. The Fort Collins-based bluegrass band includes Adam Kinghorn, Joe Lessard, and Matt Loewen. The band has played everywhere from Telluride Bluegrass Festival to South by Southwest. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the show starts a 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Telluridearts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.