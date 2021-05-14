Creating worker housing has always been a goal of the current Telluride Town Council. Tuesday, council again made good on that intention with the purchase of one of the remaining few vacant lots in Telluride proper, Lot 3, Block 1, Canyonlands Subdivision also known as 660 West Colorado Avenue. It is currently used as a paid parking area and is located immediately east of Clark’s Market. The purchase price is $3,750,000 plus half of the closing costs. With Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown and council member Lars Carlson recused due to their proximity to the lot, the purchase was approved by a vote of 4-0. Council member Tom Watkinson was unable to attend the afternoon portion of Tuesday’s meeting.
The property is attractive for affordable housing purposes for a number of reasons, explained town projects manager, Lance McDonald.
“The property is 14,565 square feet and it’s located directly east of the Clark’s Market,” he told council. “It is well situated for our affordable housing as it's near the high school, middle school, within walking distance to Lift 7. Of course it’s next to the grocery store and it's on the regional transit routes. It's also within walking distance to any of the places of employment within town, or to the gondola.”
The high water table under the lot would likely preclude, or make problematic, any basement construction in the future. And, the property, McDonald said, is encumbered by a sewer line and a “dead” water line that each bisect the property, as well as an easement along the southern portion of the lot for an elevated walkway used by Telluride Lodge. McDonald stated that none of the encumbrances would significantly hamper any future construction of affordable housing.
“It has a locational impact on the development on the site but does not significantly reduce the amount of housing we could potentially achieve on site,” he said. “The acquisition would be consistent with your number one goal objective to pursue affordable housing opportunities … and pursue land banking.”
Currently used as a fee-based parking lot, McDonald said continuing to use it in that capacity in the near future would have to be discussed at a future council meeting.
Council member Adrienne Christy, before casting her yes vote to acquire the property, said the lot’s encumbrances were far from being a deal-breaker.
“They're not insurmountable issues and the goal of providing affordable housing to our community is our most important issue at this current time,” she said. “Therefore we will do what we can to deal with those issues and to build something that houses as many people as we can, based on what's allowed. I think this is actually very exciting for our community. We've expressed goals of land banking and acquiring property over time as a way of pursuing our affordable housing goals and this is one of those activities. Hopefully the community's going to be very excited to hear about this purchase.”
Christy and her colleagues also praised fellow council member Geneva Shaunette for her laser focus and persistent efforts to stay on task when it comes to council’s work in providing affordable housing for the community.
“I would just like to commend Geneva for continually recommending and pushing us along in acquiring land that is appropriate for affordable housing,” Christy said.
“Hear, hear,” agreed Mayor DeLanie Young. “Land banking is on our goals and objectives and for better or worse there's very little land left in the town of Telluride. I concur with what Adrian just said. Thanks to Geneva for keeping this discussion open and getting us to this point.”
Before going to a vote, neighbor Sandy Gourlay spoke to council. He and his wife purchased a home that is situated to the east of the lot and to the west of the Tower House, which the town recently purchased, also for affordable housing.
“We've always firmly supported the goals and needs for affordable housing and honestly, we understood all along that that lot would likely be acquired one day for development and would be very appropriate for affordable housing, so we didn't actually have the foresight to imagine that you would purchase the Tower House as well,” Gourlay said. “So that puts us in an interesting position. But we love our house and our yard and our setting here in the town. As we transition into becoming full-time residents in the future, we want to just say hello today and request your support as the council in terms of the relevant departments and development agencies. Please consult with us, and consider our neighbors’ expectations for quality of life and privacy as these important projects are scheduled and then move forward through development.”
In response to a question from the press, McDonald said he thought about 20 to 30 units, depending on the configuration ultimately designed, would fit on the lot.
Young, Shaunette, Christy and Jessie Rae Arguelles voted in favor of approving the acquisition of the land for the purposes of building affordable housing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.