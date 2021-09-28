In 1877, Frank and Henrietta Cloud Brown established their homestead on what is now the Brown Homestead condominium complex. Located just north of the Shell gas station on the Spur, the site is impossible to miss heading into Telluride.
This evening (Wednesday), Donnalee Brown, the great-granddaughter of Frank and Henrietta, will join the Telluride Historical Museum as part of their Fireside Chat series to discuss her new book, “Telluride Mountain Woman.” The book follows the lives and stories surrounding the Brown Homestead.
Molly Daniel, the museum’s director of programs and exhibits, believes the Fireside Chats are “a great way to share stories of Telluride's past with the people who live in Telluride today.”
Brown, who is 84 years old, will discuss and read excerpts from her book. The piece of historical nonfiction follows discussions Brown imagined she might have had with her great-grandparents if they were alive today. In one chapter, the homestead itself even becomes a character.
The chat takes place at the museum amphitheatre from 5:30-6:45 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
“We want our locals to attend, and, of course, visitors, to come and enjoy the chat. The series is a great way to gain a deeper understanding and context of where we live. It’s great to hear these perspectives from people who are experts in different areas, like Donnalee and the Brown Homestead," Daniel said.
The Fireside Chat Series began Sept. 15 and continues every Wednesday through Oct. 6. Typically, Daniel explained, speakers can set up their chat in a way that makes sense for their presentation. They have free reign to best display and tell their individual stories.
The Telluride Museum website describes the event as a chance for people to “experience the Brown Homestead itself come to life, as well as narrative style interviews, unique storytelling and a book signing with the author.”
“Telluride Mountain Woman” reads more like a play than a novel. Brown prefaces the chapters by stating, “Imagined Conversations between both Henrietta and Franklin and their great-granddaughter, Donnalee Brown.”
During the event, Brown will be accompanied by her friends, Jen and Alan Brock. The Brocks will read aloud and perform sections from the book, bringing the stories and interviews to life. Jen will read aloud the part of Henrietta, as Alan reads as Franklin.
Brown plans to bring treats to the chat, including churned butter and biscuits. In addition to being tasty, these foods play notable roles in Brown's book. The biscuits were inspired by one of Henrietta's recipes, as listed in the book, and the churned butter represents the times when Henrietta traveled all around the Western Slope selling butter.
“Every Friday, she would leave her duties at the homestead and deliver butter. She would then keep a portion of the money for the household and half a portion of the money for other things. She had a reputation from Silverton to Nucla and Redvale. It gave her freedom,” Brown said.
Bev Lisle, a former college classmate of Brown's whose family lives in Telluride, said “Henrietta's butter deliveries via Boomerang Road brought out memories of many hikes on Boomerang. It was no doubt the same trail (or close by) that went along the San Miguel.”
Lisle also enjoyed Brown's style of writing. She was especially fond of “the use of the interview format, like giving the homestead cabin itself main-character status. Nothing could tell the parts of the story quite like ‘the room where it happened,’” she said.
Brown first became inspired to write the book in 2009, when she saw an article in Telluride Magazine titled “Once Upon a Valley Floor” by Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer. The piece featured her great-grandfather, Franklin Brown, and how he and two others, J. H. Mitchell and Thomas Lowthian, “were the first ones to start the city” and named the settlement “San Miguel City.”
After reading the article, Brown realized “people up here are interested in Frank, but they don't know anything about Henrietta,” she said.
In writing her book, Brown sought to widen the Brown Homestead narrative and give Henrietta the acknowledgment she believed her great-grandmother deserved.
“Henrietta had crossed the United States, from St. Louis to San Francisco three times by the time she was 16. She struck me as a person who wasn't the typical pioneer wife,” Brown said. “I have a spiritual connection to Henrietta that I don't even understand. It's led me into many good decisions in my life in the last 30 years.”
“Telluride Mountain Woman” is dedicated to Brian Peters, who renovated the Brown Homestead cabin and died in a tragic car accident in 2008.
“Brian welcomed me when he was working on the house,” Brown said. “The book is dedicated to him before he died.”
Brown also credits Priscilla Peters, who used to own Cimarron Coffee and Books in Ridgway, as the person who encouraged her to go ahead and start reading “Telluride Mountain Woman” aloud and to share Henrietta and Frank’s voices with the public.
Daniel, who is moderating tonight’s chat, looks forward to Brown’s reading.
“I think it makes the book that much more special when you can meet the author and have the backstory,” Daniel said. "Donnalee is a wonderful storyteller, and you can tell she's got a lot of creative energy and is excited to tell these stories about her family and the Brown Homestead.”
After the chat at the amphitheater, Brown hopes people will walk away with a sense of “how we are all connected through generations, even if we never knew or met one each other,” she said.
Copies of the “Telluride Mountain Woman” will be for sale at the event. The book will continue to be available for purchase at the Telluride Historical Museum and Between the Cover Bookstore in Telluride.
