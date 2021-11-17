Telluride Brewing Company announced Wednesday the first-ever Winter Jam 2021, featuring the release of five unique and badass brews, ranging from fan favorites to never before seen releases. Opening acts, Ski in Ski Stout and See Forever Hazy Pale Ale, have already hit shelves and taps statewide, and will be followed by a fan favorite, Fishwater Project. Newcomers San Juan SkyHOP and Fire From the Mountain will wrap up the festivities as limited release headliners next month, the brewery explained in a news release.
“There’s nothing like an epic, winter jam sesh, so we’ve decided to really stack the lineup with brews that speak to the season,” explained Tommy Thacher, Telluride Brewing co-owner and president. “Whether you’re looking for a sessionable hazy pale ale to enjoy between runs, a barrel-aged stout to drink at après ski, or something in between, we’ve got you covered.”
Ski-In Ski Stout, which a 5.5 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) oatmeal stout brewed with cocoa nibs and espresso, is now seasonally available statewide, and plays alongside recently released See Forever Hazy Pale Ale (5.8 percent ABV). See Forever is Telluride Brewing’s first-ever foray into the world of hazy pale ales, and will now be available year-round in the first of the brewery’s newly rebranded can designs.
Local favorite, Fishwater Project — the brewery’s Fishwater Double IPA aged in Denver’s Laws Whiskey House bourbon barrels — returns and will be available in cans for the first time ever in early December. Accompanying the 11 percent ABV barrel-aged double IPA will be a brand new red IPA, San Juan SkyHOP (6.5 percent ABV) available for the first time today (Thursday).
“The first beer I ever brewed in this incredible town has finally made its way into the Telluride Brewing Co. lineup, 20 years after its first rendition at Smuggler’s Brewpub back in 2002,” said Chris Fish, chief brewing officer and co-owner of Telluride Brewing. “To brew, distribute and share San Juan SkyHOP across the state in this epic winter release is surreal and something I’ve always wanted to do.”
To round out an already impressive list of firsts, Fire from the Mountain is Telluride Brewing’s initial collaboration with Vail’s 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits. Boasting an impressive 14.1 percent ABV, it’s no wonder why the brewery designated this whiskey barrel-aged stout as its headlining act with a release date of mid-to-late December, according to the release.
All Winter Jam beers will showcase Telluride Brewing Co’s new rebrand, and be available in cans and on tap statewide. Those outside of Colorado can order the new brews, which are available for shipment to select states only, online at telluridebrewingco.com.
Telluride Brewing, with its headquarters in Lawson Hill and brewpub in Mountain Village, also celebrated its 10-year anniversary this year.
“To be able to have a business that’s thriving at 10 years old and has room to grow is a testament to what we’ve been able to create, and a huge thanks to the community that we’re in,” Thacher previously told the Daily Planet. “When Fish and I were diving into a business plan and getting this rolling, it seems so long ago, but then in the blink of an eye, we’ve been around for 10 years.”
Since its inception, the brewery has canned over 1.1 million beers; won five at the Great American Beer Festival, including a recent bronze award in September 2021 for Face Down Brown American Brown Ale; won three medals at the World Beer Cup; opened the Mountain Village brewpub; and introduced sustainability measures to lessen their environmental impact.
All of that, the co-owners have said, wouldn’t be possible without the community.
“We’re so grateful to the Telluride community for supporting us over the past 10 years, and allowing us to realize our dream while living in our dream town,” Thacher has previously said. “Our locals have been an integral part of our success, and we look forward to many great years to come.”
