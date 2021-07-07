No tickets, no wristbands, no vendors, no beer, just music. That’s what Ride Festival director Todd Creel is able to do this Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m. when Rival Sons will take a mobile stage for a free show. At its Wednesday meeting, the Commission for Community Assistance, Arts and Special Events (CCAASE) unanimously approved the Ride’s request to close Colorado Avenue between Pine and Willow Streets from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. to accommodate set-up and breakdown. Commission members DeLanie Young and Kathrine Warren recused themselves, citing current employment with the festival.
The benefits to the community and Main Street businesses, Creel said, were many, but most of all, the street concert — the first since the 2019 KOTO Street Dance — would be a celebration.
“We don't want to really publicize it heavily. We just want to do a free show for the local community,” Creel told the commission. “We've spoken to all the business owners who are in support in the two block area as well as a lot of local people. We haven't really put the word out about it because we couldn't say much until this meeting, but the idea is just to do a spontaneous show for the community that's free. There are no fences, there's no beer, we're not selling anything. We just want to do a nice concert for the community to celebrate the return of live music”
A fenceless, vendorless event he said, would encourage a free flow of pedestrian traffic in and out of not only retail businesses, but also the watering holes that dot Colorado Avenue, such as the Moon at O’Bannon’s, the Last Dollar Saloon and others, and that offer to-go alcoholic beverages. Those brightly-labeled cups bearing one’s favored concoction can be legally consumed within the town’s open consumption areas.
Commission member Pepper Contillo said the closure would be good for downtown’s businesses, especially given a Fourth of July without any major events to pack Main Street. Contillo, who owns the retail shop Pepporium, supported the closure.
“The Fourth of July was actually really slow, and I think having a street closure like this could help businesses,” she said. “I've talked to the gallery next door, and the bar downstairs, which is OBs (O’Bannon’s). I actually think it's something that could really help the bar downstairs and I know the gallery was excited about it as well.”
CCAASE’s Elena Levin raised concerns about traffic being diverted onto Columbia Avenue, where heavy construction along some of those blocks, particularly on the east end, has been a summertime reality. Telluride Parks & Recreation director Stephanie Jaquet, explained the measures being taken to ease congestion.
“Public Works has notified us that they will shut down and have things cleared out of the way by end of day on Friday, so there will be two-way traffic on Willow Street which is an important part of the detour, and also on Columbia,” Jaquet said. “Although we'll try and divert traffic going both north and south, and not send everybody up to Columbia because there is some sensitivity there what with last year's closure for COVID but also the construction that's been going on.”
Board chair Sasha Sullivan, though supportive, pointed out that normally a street closure application is required to be filed 45 days before a requested event.
“I appreciate Todd and The Ride bringing this to us,” Sullivan said. “I understand that COVID prevented a lot of pre-planning with these festivals and events this year but I think moving forward it's a little bit too tight.”
The festival will provide extra trash and recycle bins for the show, as well as a couple extra porta-potties.
Commission member Jill O’Dell added her aye vote those of Contillo, Sullivan and Levin. The approval is conditional on the closure being applicable only to this single instance.
Creel said he is “very happy,” following CCAASE’s the decision.
“Saturday will be a rock ’n’ roll gift to the community,” he said. “Let’s celebrate the return of live music to the valley.”
