In the wake of an announcement earlier this week of five confirmed cases, two new probable cases and one suspected case of the novel coronavirus, Ouray County’s public health agency has joined forces with the Colorado National Guard to do something about it: On Monday and Tuesday, there will be community-wide testing at the 4-H Event Center.
Tanner Kingery, director of the Ouray County Public Health Agency, said community testing has been in the works for a while. “We’d made plans for this testing site, should we ever need it, just in case this happened,” Kingery said. “So when this outbreak happened, that’s exactly what triggered it. I have two National Guard members with me every day. They got a hold of their friends, and got the ball rolling.”
The events Monday and Tuesday do not require test recipients to leave their cars; do not require a doctor’s order; and are free of charge. Perhaps most importantly, they are open to everyone (not just Ouray County citizens).
“We want to remove as many barriers as we can to controlling this outbreak,” Kingery said. “Our communities are so close; so many people from Ridgway work in Montrose County or San Miguel County. We all intermingle. We’d be missing those people” — potential positive virus cases — if Ouray County didn’t make this event open to all.
On the subject of free community health events: Health officials say getting a flu shot is more important than ever this season. There’s a good chance that both respiratory illnesses — the flu, and COVID-19 — will be spreading simultaneously this winter, taxing local health systems. This could prove especially challenging in places like rural Colorado, where hospital rooms have few ICU beds as it is. To that end, Montrose County will offer its seventh annual flu clinic Friday from 3-7 p.m., and has added an additional 1,200 injections compared with last year. The clinics, which are drive-through events, will be held at Montrose County Event Center, Olathe Corn Park and Basin Clinic in Naturita. Regular-dose flu shots will be available at no charge for ages six months and up. Cars with more than four occupants will be directed to a walk-up station. Masks will be required to receive a flu shot; children between the ages of six months and eight years who have not received a flu shot before will require a booster shot (through their primary care provider) four weeks later.
Kingery stressed the testing Monday and Tuesday will be “strictly voluntary, not mandatory. We’re trying to help ease people’s minds,” he said. “We’re getting some who are hesitant when those in uniform” — which a member of Colorado’s National Guard would be required to wear — “show up in small towns.”
Test recipients will be required to submit an addres “so we have it on record, and can notify you once we get the results back,” Kingery said. “Everyone will be notified, whether they’re positive or negative.”
The turnaround time is shorter than anyone (including Kingery) might have imagined: “I’ve seen results come back 30 days later,” he said. “Then for quite a while, it was 10 days, which also wasn’t helpful. We’ve honed it down to three days, and with the National Guard’s help, we’re being told the turnaround time is 48-36 hours.”
Contact tracers have been hired to track the recent cases. “Our contact-tracing lead says we’re getting close to wrapping it up,” Kingery said, “They still have some work to do.” He estimated that 200 people have been contacted, or will be, once all is said and done — 40 people each who came into contact with the five who tested positive.
“It just goes to show how one (positive) person can interact with a lot of people within a week’s time period,” Kingery reflected, and how efficiently the virus can spread.
