As the snow slowly recedes from mountain slopes, athletes from the Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club (TSSC) are catching a collective breath in the wake of the club’s most successful stint at regional, national and NorAm (combined Canadian and U.S.) competitions that took place earlier this spring. Fourteen skiers and snowboarders raced in the country’s most competitive events across four disciplines, the largest number of athletes TSSC has sent to nationals in its 35-plus year history. Generally, athletes quality for national competition based on cumulative points earned over the season with only top athletes invited to compete.
“These athletes work hard, train hard, do well in school and have fun doing it,” TSSC Executive Director Justin Chandler said. “They’re on the mountain a ton practicing and in the club all the time training and loving it.”
TSSC Snowboard Coach Ryan Hoglund led four athletes to the USASA Nationals in Copper Mountain, where his youngest athlete — 7-year-old Greyson Morton — placed 20th in the Halfpipe, 28th in Slopesstyle and made a strong showing in Rail Jam. Audrey Westver, 13, took 16th in Rail Jam, 19th in Slopestyle but was eliminated in the first round of Snowboardercross after a strong qualifying race.
Competing in her second national championship, Seven Tudor, 14, placed a close second in Halfpipe, eighth in Slopestyle and third in Snowboardercross, clocking the fastest qualifying time not only in her age group but beating all of the 15- and 16-year-old girls.
“I knew Seven was fast, but she was almost a full second faster than the next competitor who was an age group above her,” Hoglund said. “It was truly amazing.”
Also competing in his second national championship, Noah Homer, 16, qualified in the top 10 in Snowboardercross but was eliminated in the quarterfinals. He finished in a close 11th place in Giant Slalom and tied to the hundredth of a second to place eighth in Slalom.
The TSSC freeride team, sanctioned by the International Freeskiing & Snowboarding Association, sent four athletes to compete in the NorAms in Golden, British Columbia.
While Emma Regiannini, 16, and Owen Stewart, 14, crashed in their first runs, both skied solidly for podium contention in stacked fields.
Tia Schenk, 16, finished the North American season ranked second overall, narrowly missing first by mere points.
“Tia did exactly what Tia has done all season — ski fast, strong and straight into the fall line — to secure third for the event,” TSSC Freeride Coach Ryan Van Nuys said. “She used this result, along with other national event results, to requalify for the super exclusive, invite-only, Freeride Junior World Championships, to be held next January in the Tyrol region of Austria.”
“Davis Minnehan (13) had a pretty spectacular crash after a slight audible call for his biggest air due to changing conditions,” Van Nuys added. “He had a successful season for being so young.”
Their first time racing at nationals, Eva Henschel, 15, and Regan Chandler, 15, competed in Mission Ridge, Washington, where Henschel placed sixth in Giant Slalom and 18th in Super Giant Slalom, while Regan took fifth in the Giant Slalom, but crashed during Duals.
“I didn't do very well in the Slalom and the Super G, which was a little upsetting because I love Super G,” Regan explained. “I was just happy to be there considering I wasn't able to compete at regionals due to concussion.”
Henschel and Regan, along with TSSC alpine racer Booker O'Dell, were also invited to race the FIS (the international governing body of ski racing) circuit next year.
“The developmental curriculum we execute for U10-14s reward our athletes with an exceptional skills foundation,” TSSC Alpine Coach Larry Gianatti explained. “Resulting in a very high percentage of our U14 and 16s qualifying for Rocky/Central Championships. It's important for our program to have had Eva and Regan reaching this great achievement.”
TSSC Freestyle Coach Jeff Yingling led four athletes to nationals, where Taylor Carter, 16, placed fifth in Slopestyle and seventh in Rail Jam in her first USASA Nationals competition at Copper Mountain.
Also competing for the first time at Nationals, Katie Dreitlein, 15, placed 28th in Moguls, while Amara Kirk, 16, placed 36th in Moguls at Waterville Valley, New Hampshire. In his final season skiing for TSSC, Cole Paczosa, 18, placed 47th in Moguls.
“Overall, we took a very conservative approach to nationals, especially at Waterville Valley,” Yingling explained. “The course was challenging and most of the other skiers — the best in the country — have competed at national championships for several years.”
Chandler pointed out that successful results at nationals can potentially lead to competition at the college level, along with invitations to national development training groups and teams.
“Turns out, hard work, having fun and lots of practice pays off,” Chandler said. “These athletes love what they do, and that’s what really makes all the difference.”
