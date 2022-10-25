Although often overlooked, gasoline-powered combustion engines in outdoor power equipment like lawn mowers, leaf blowers or weed whackers pollute heavily, negatively impact local air quality and emit greenhouse gases that warm the planet. For example, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that, hour-for-hour, operating the average gas mower produces 11 times more air pollution than running the average new car. Outdoor gasoline-powered equipment also contributes to noise pollution. For example, the typical gas mower emits approximately 95 decibels, a level that not only impacts local quality of life but also poses a health hazard, as it is above the 85-decibel threshold that can lead to hearing loss, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
To encourage property owners and property maintenance companies to switch to electric equipment, the Telluride Foundation is partnering with the Pinhead Climate Institute and the San Miguel Power Association (SMPA) to expand the SMPA Beneficial Electrification outdoor equipment rebate program.
Representatives of the Pinhead Climate Institute recently approached the Telluride Foundation with a proposal to increase incentives to purchase electric outdoor equipment as an amendment to its 2017 Innovation Prize, a $50,000 grant to offset carbon emissions of the Town of Telluride’s Galloping Goose fleet. The Pinhead Climate Institute participated in the Innovation Prize contest in 2017, which sought to surface creative solutions to solve local issues. As the winner of the $50,000 grant, approximately half was used to analyze bus electrification and carbon offsets. However, it became apparent to the Pinhead Climate Institute team that remaining funds could more effectively be spent on an on-going project that would lead to a direct decrease in carbon emissions at the local level.
SMPA and EcoAction Partners have already been partnering to incentivize the adoption of outdoor electric power tools. Through the SMPA Green Fund, administered by EcoAction Partners, purchasers of electric power tools, who are a SMPA account holder, can qualify for a rebate. Rebates are generally up to 25 percent of the cost, or a maximum identified amount, for lawn mowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, chainsaws, power washers, and/or snow blowers. The Telluride Foundation grant will accelerate this program by increasing rebate amounts, as well as provide a new $1,000 incentive to lawncare contractors operating in SMPA territory who convert entirely to electric lawncare equipment.
As of last year, electric equipment was 44 percent of the overall lawn care market, and that’s only increasing as more communities and municipalities embrace electrification.
“We are happy to support this electrification program and it’s expansion,” Telluride Foundation President and CEO Jason Corzine said. “The Telluride Foundation is focused on local climate resiliency, and our goals are to reinforce community efforts to reduce carbon emissions, as well as a partner with local organizations to promote climate resiliency. The Town of Telluride recently adopted the updated Climate Action Plan, which underscores the need to incentivize homeowners and businesses to convert to the electrification of outdoor maintenance equipment. This incentive program is an opportunity to help the town reach their overarching goal of decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.”
For more information about the electric power tools rebate program, visit smpa.com/energy#berebates or ecoactionpartners.org/smparebates.
The Pinhead Climate Institute is a subset of the Pinhead Institute, which is a Smithsonian Affiliate based in Telluride, that strives to promote science education both locally and globally. An international network of the world’s leading scientists supports the organization’s many educational programs providing unparalleled access to high-level scientific education in rural Colorado. Pinhead Institute educates and inspires children in the greater Telluride region about the wonders of science and technology.
SMPA. is a consumer-controlled rural electric cooperative with offices in Nucla and Ridgway. It is SMPA’s mission to provide members with safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally responsible electrical service, while demonstrating both co-operative responsibility and support for the communities it serves. SMPA serves approximately 10,000 members and 14,000 meters, and supports local communities with over $300,000 annually in property taxes, over $100,000 in energy efficiency and renewable energy rebates, and over $80,000 in scholarships, community donations and economic development grants.
The Telluride Foundation is committed to enriching the quality of life of the residents, workforce and visitors of the Telluride region. It is a nonprofit, apolitical community foundation that makes grants and runs programs in arts, education, health and human services, community development, and social enterprises. The foundation strives to achieve excellence for the community through its mission and core values of inclusion, self-reliance and innovation. Foundation work is funded through the generous support of hundreds of donors, as well as grants from state and national foundations. For more information, visit telluridefoundation.org.
