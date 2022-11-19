As the snow starts to accumulate on the slopes, Telluride Gay Ski Week (TGSW) revealed the 2023 lineup of performers Thursday. Set for Feb. 25 to March 4, the LGBTQ+ winter celebration of outdoor recreation features comedians Margaret Cho and Daniel Webb; local Olympian Gus Kenworthy; DJs Fleetmac Wood, Matt Suave, Sinna-G and CASTLE; drag queens Ada Vox, Suzy Wong, Pattaya Hart, Bitter Betty and Aria PettyOne; burlesque dancers from Telluride Theatre’s House of Shimmy Shake; performance dancers from AJA Talent; go-go dancers from the Sage Grey's Mile High Go-Go Company; and fashion philanthropist Cameron Silver.
“We are honored to have such a dynamic array of artists and personalities join us in our first year as the new producers of Telluride Gay Ski Week,” event director Steve Gumble said in the announcement. “Margaret Cho is an icon and pioneer who has paved the way for many queer comedians. Between Margaret Cho, Olympian Gus Kenworthy, national drag queens, Telluride’s own House of Shimmy Shake burlesque dancers, along with many DJs, this is going to be an epic week of fun in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. I would be remiss to not mention our fleet of dancers from Chicago and Denver, who will be adding a certain flair to many of our events. The Chicago-based dancers will be led by world-renowned freelance choreographer Alberto J. Arias.”
These artists, performers and personalities are set to join TGSW attendees for a week full of spectacular evening shows, on-mountain events, culinary experiences, après-ski parties and more.
The week begins with an elegant opening reception at the stylish Timber Room of the Hotel Madeline & Residences, where attendees will mingle and enjoy decadent passed appetizers prepared by executive chef Bill Greenwood and shop at an exclusive fashion pop-up from award-winning costume designer Cameron Silver.
Continuing the cherished partnership with the Telluride AIDS Benefit (TAB), the opening night of TGSW coincides with the closing night of the TAB Fashion Show Gala and the TAB Fashion Week Wrap Party. A highlight of the winter for many, the fashion show fundraiser is considered one of Telluride's best productions and has been regarded as a “Broadway Pop-Up” and "Cirque du Soleil meets New York Fashion Week.”
The week’s events will be headlined by a stand-up comedy show from Grammy and Emmy award-nominated actress, comedian and singer-songwriter Margaret Cho at Telluride’s largest, indoor, state-of-the-art performance venue, the Michael D. Palm Theatre, offering excellent sight lines from every seat.
TGSW presents a one-of-a-kind burlesque and drag show, featuring two nights of elaborate costumes, sensual dancing and striptease from the exotic dancers of Telluride Theatre’s The House Of Shimmy Shake, alongside death drops, splits, kicks and costume reveals from drag queens Ada Vox, Pattaya Hart, Suzy Wong, Bitter Betty and performance dancers from AJA Talent. The first night’s show will be followed by a free after-party with music by Sinna-G.
A wide selection of themed parties is planned for the week, including a vibrant pool party with two hot tubs and the signature euphoric disco house beats from Matt Suave, the celebrated White Party featuring Matt Suave, and a team of go-go dancers and a spirited closing party to cap off the week on a high mark with the exciting and lovingly curated remix project, Fleetmac Wood.
Free après-ski parties will be held at a selection of Telluride’s most unique bars and lounges daily. Après-ski is French for “after-skiing,” and Telluride is known for taking its après seriously. Attendees can enjoy these dynamic social gatherings throughout the week to cap-off a day on the slopes.
For those night owls looking to keep the fun going, the Liberty Bar & Lounge will serve as the official free Late Night Lounge for attendees to kick back and relax in a cozy, modern lounge located in the heart of downtown Telluride. With curated music and warm ambiance, the lounge offers a comfy space to meet friends, recount the day’s events and plan out fun activities.
Home to more than just skiing, the slopes will host on-mountain festivities with a signature flare, highlighted by the costume/drag race contest where attendees can dress up in costumes and ski down to Gorrono Ranch to the music of their choice for a chance to earn epic prizes. Judges will be awarding top honors for the best-dressed skiers/snowboarders, while Sinna-G sets the party vibe. Gorrono Ranch will also serve as the venue for an exclusive on-mountain daily gathering place, playfully named the Gay Chalet. The cozy, rustic Western-style cabin will offer a welcoming opportunity to take a trip back in time and warm up next to a wood stove while meeting new friends.
With a nod to the legendary on-mountain champagne parties of Europe, TGSW will recreate a similar experience at the Alpine Rendezvous Dance Party at Bon Vivant, one of Telluride Ski Resort’s best restaurants. French dining, panoramic alpine views and dancing with music from local favorite CASTLE will make this a party to not miss.
TGSW is thrilled to partner with Telluride Sleighs & Wagons to offer an intimate dining experience unlike anything else — The Gay Sleigh. The evening features a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the historic Aldasoro family ranch to an authentic sheep-herders tent followed by a ranch-to-table Spanish Basque-style dinner prepared by chef Graeme Charles. The ranch offers sweeping, panoramic views of the San Juan Mountains.
TGSW ends the week with two midday brunches cleverly titled to honor an unforgettable line from a hit song by pop icon Britney Spears, “It’s Brunch, Bitch.” Located at the Mountain Lodge, this tongue-popping, fan-flicking, lip-syncing extravaganza will feature food and drinks prepared by executive chef Perse Vordokas, along with host Aria PettyOne, and the fabulous drag queens Pattaya Hart, Suzy Wong, Bitter Betty, ElectriX Cute and drag king Chad dressed in oversized wigs, sparkles and six-inch heels, while lip syncing to all the favorite pop diva songs.
TGSW tickets are on sale now. Four different ticket packages offer access to the week’s events in a variety of bundle options. Those seeking more flexibility can purchase stand-alone tickets to each event. Additionally, attendees can purchase ski lift tickets at a special discounted rate for TGSW. Cheaper deals are not available at the ticket window or anywhere else. Skiers and snowboarders can save $34 each day on one-to-three days of skiing and $44 each day on four-plus days of skiing. Lift tickets do not need to be used consecutively but are only valid for a 10-day window from Feb. 25 to March 6. All lift ticket purchases must be accompanied by event ticket purchases to TGSW. For information or to purchase tickets, visit TellurideGaySki.com/Tickets. To purchase tickets by phone, call 970-728-8037. View the full lineup and schedule at TellurideGaySki.com/Lineup.
