Public art open call to artists

In collaboration with the Town of Mountain Village and Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association (TMVOA), Telluride Arts is seeking proposals from artists for a public art installation in the Mountain Village Center.
Up to $15,000 will be awarded to cover artist fees, materials, transportation, installation and de-installation of the one-of-a-kind works. Proposals for smaller projects are also welcome. Applications are open through 5 p.m. May 19, according to a Town of Mountain Village news release. Applicants will be notified by June 1. Recipients are to install before June 30, 2023, on agreed dates, and the installation will end on June 30, 2024, with the potential to extend with all parties’ consent.
The project’s goal is to help brand the Town of Mountain Village as a business and entertainment destination, while also enhancing Mountain Village’s public spaces by adding more vibrant works of art in high-visibility areas.
While installations in Heritage Plaza will be considered, the town is looking to diversify its public art offerings and desires to explore public art installations in outlying plazas and pedestrian entry points to the Village Center. These pieces of public art will enhance the visual character of the community, promote vitality and turn ordinary spaces into community landmarks.
Experience in public art is highly beneficial but not required. Artists must submit design proposals to be reviewed by the Mountain Village Public Arts Commission.
Selection criteria includes artistic merit and technical competence of the artwork, qualifications of the artist, soundness of condition and/or structure, originality and authenticity of the work of art, ease of installation and de-installation of work, and location and appropriateness of the proposed artwork.
Artwork must be appropriate for display in public spaces and viewing by a general audience, including families with young children and diverse backgrounds.
A single artist or a group of artists working together may apply, as long as there is a single project lead who will take full responsibility for the full execution, including the de-installation, of the project. Artwork may be for sale through Telluride Arts on terms and conditions by mutual agreement of all parties.
For more information and to apply, visit telluridearts.org/mountain-village-public-art.
“The artist will retain the copyright and other intellectual property rights relating to the Artwork but will grant the Town of Mountain Village unlimited, perpetual, and irrevocable right to use or reproduce the Artwork in any non-commercial manner,” according to the website. “Artwork must be unique and the artist submitting must be the creator and owner of the artwork and possess all copyrights and custody of the original work and therefore have not copied, reproduced in any way, or otherwise infringed upon anyone else's intellectual property rights.”
The application includes questions about the project budget, as well as how the proposed project relates to the destination and “multiple types of viewers.”
J.D. Wise, town economic development and sustainability director, said the success of the previous cabins’ public art installation inspired the current call for artists.
“In 2021, TMV collaborated with TMVOA and Telluride Arts to coordinate and install Mountain Village’s first large-scale public art installation, which included the 11 refurbished gondola cabins that are still featured throughout the Village Center,” he explained. “Since then, the town formed the Public Art Commission, which has already approved two additional art installations since it was established last July, and we are now thrilled to continue to promote the arts in Mountain Village with this new public art call. We’re really looking forward to seeing what the arts community submits for this call.”
The call for cabins artists was sent out in July 2021 by Telluride Arts, before 11 regional artists were chosen out of 49 applicants. The selection committee at that time included representatives from the town, Telluride Arts and TMVOA, as well as other local artists in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.