The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has released an updated vaccine survey. Unlike previous data from a similar survey in September, the CDPHE identified a significant shift in Coloradans’ views of the COVID-19 vaccines.
According to a news release, the survey’s key highlights include a significant shift in people interested in getting vaccinated when one is available, with 88 percent of Coloradans now indicating they would possibly be vaccinated, up from 66 percent in September, when 32 percent of respondents said they intended to get vaccinated as soon as they could.
Now, 62 percent of Coloradans have either already gotten vaccinated (27 percent) or intend to get vaccinated “as soon as they can (35 percent).”
In September, 34 percent of respondents said they would “wait and see” how well the vaccines worked. Now, only 18 percent say they want to “wait and see.”
In September, 34 percent of respondents said they would “not get vaccinated.” Now, 8 percent would “get it, but only if required,” while 12 percent would “definitely not get it,” including those who are medically unable to do so.
“Getting a vaccine is a deeply personal decision. I encourage everybody to take some time to educate themselves by speaking to their doctor, reading science-based literature and talking with other professionals about why this is the right time to get a vaccine," county chief medical officer Dr. Sharon Grundy said.
Grundy encourages all to evaluate four things when considering their informed decision to get a COVID-19 vaccine:
What is your personal risk of severe infection if getting COVID-19?
What is your risk of giving COVID-19 to somebody that you live, work or associate with who might be at high risk?
What’s your risk threshold for getting a new type of a vaccine versus getting COVID-19?
Consider your community and how you want to participate in strengthening your community from the approaching summer through next winter.
Eligible residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine should register with public health by visiting bit.ly/smcvaccine for English or bit.ly/smcvacuna for Spanish. Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are being distributed within the county as supplies allow. Vaccines can also be found regionally at vaccinefinder.org, especially for those 16 and 17 years of age who are eligible for Pfizer. Second doses must be received at the same location as the first dose.
Public health confirmed Friday three new positive cases of COVID-19 from test results received from March 23-26. Of the new cases, two are confirmed as residents, and all actively contagious cases are currently in isolation. As of Friday, there have been 847 total COVID cases among county residents, including two active cases. To learn more about the county’s current COVID-19 metrics, visit the county COVID-19 dashboard at sanmiguelcountyco.gov/coronavirus.
