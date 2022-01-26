The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and Telluride Hospital District officials discussed details of a draft memorandum of understanding (MOU) relative to a proposed new medical center at the as-yet approved Society Turn development. The MOU, among other points, would ensure the hospital district provides six units of employee housing, and that the design of the new facility fall within county guidelines.
The hospital district, as a special district, has a different level of review than other commercial or residential developments, explained county manager Mike Bordogna.
“A development being undertaken by a special district such as library, hospital or school, has a different level of review that the county can impose,” Bordogna said. “The purpose of this MOU is to clarify some of the legal conditions around what they will need to do and what we're asking them to do related to their proposed hospital development on the Society Term parcel.”
Of greatest concern to the county is housing, which the district is not obligated to supply, but will do so.
“What we were talking about was the general requirements that we would have for other developers for mitigating employee housing that would be created,” said county attorney Amy Markwell. “And recognizing that the hospital district, as a special district, which is basically a governmental entity all on its own, are not required to follow that. So this was just way in which to try to capture what we were looking for and what they were willing and able to do under their constraints.”
The MOU is forward-thinking, as the Society Turn development, as proposed by Genesee Properties, is still moving through the multi-step approval process. Genesee is offering to deed a portion of the parcel to the hospital district for a new medical center as a public benefit. Once that land is deeded to the district — pending planned unit development approval — the construction of the proposed med center would fall under different review standards than the balance of the Society Turn parcel.
“Special districts are not subject to the same development requirements as other landowners who are trying to develop their property,” Markwell said.
The hospital district, too, is looking ahead to pending approval of the development and is, as Markwell said, “going to want to hit the ground running.”
Having the MOU in place will also benefit the hospital district in terms of its intention to apply for a loan with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), Bordogna said.
“They’re wanting to show that they have agreements in place with the county to be able to move forward,” he said.
In previous meetings with the BOCC and hospital district representatives, the county explained that, if it were a regular commercial development, the developer would have to provide 18 units of employee housing mitigation. The district floated six units, and continued talks have covered not only the number of units, allowable locations and “things related to the term of the deed restriction,” Bordogna said.
Those six units would be owned and operated by the hospital district, for their employees, and would be developed as long as they could afford to do so. The county is seeking assurances that the housing mitigation be new affordable housing units and not parcels already called out for as mitigation for other projects.
“We were clear that should the medical center purchase already-deed restricted lots that we would be looking at those lots that were not already deemed as mitigation for a different project,” Bordogna said.
Telluride Hospital District board member Chris Chaffin said that four units could potentially be “carved out” on the parcel earmarked by Genesee for the new hospital.
Commissioner Kris Holstrom, the BOCC 2022 chair, emphasized that any housing provided would not be drawn from any already-identified affordable housing stock, and asked that language in the draft MOU be clear on that point.
“I really am making sure that it's clear in here this is not taking away any units that are currently required for mitigation,” Holstrom said. “I don't want to tie anyone's hands on creatively solving and bringing in additional housing units … it doesn't to me say that clearly.”
The board also wanted to see a reasonable timeline in place for any such construction of employee housing. But cementing the district to a strict timeframe would complicate already-complicated USDA financing requirements, said hospital district consultant Brad DeJong.
“The USDA is going to require all those projects fall underneath the single financing, and then you’d also have to start forecasting out the operation of that organization as well,” DeJong said. “So that's the issue with the timing. It just really messes up the financing quite a bit.”
County staff was directed by the board to continue negotiations with the district to hammer out a reasonable timeframe to ensure when housing could be developed
“The objective is to get housing as soon as possible,” urged commissioner Hilary Cooper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.