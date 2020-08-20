When it comes to detecting COVID-19 trends, analyzing effluent samples from Telluride’s wastewater treatment plant can give public health officials the straight poop. At Wednesday’s San Miguel Board of County Commissioners’ (BOCC) meeting, public health director Grace Franklin, and county manager, Mike Bordogna, discussed the potential benefits of beginning a program in which regular samples are collected and sent off for analysis in order to guide public health decisions as local officials grapple with the pandemic.
Franklin explained that those infected with the coronavirus shed it via elimination days before any symptoms manifest. By taking regular samples from the wastewater treatment plant, officials can first establish a baseline and then, with subsequent sampling analysis, determine trends that can inform public health policy.
“The data can show us what the disease prevalence in the community is,” Franklin said. “It can give a sense of how the disease is trending.”
And, she said, since the virus sheds in the feces of infected people, “a week or so before becoming symptomatic, it could provide a flag” that would aid in readying treatment facilities and contact tracing teams.
Since the sole wastewater treatment plant in the county is located in the more populated east end, the samples would only reveal coronavirus trends for those communities served by the Telluride-owned and operated plant — Telluride and Mountain Village, as well as Lawson Hill, Hillside, Eider Creek and Brown Homestead and a portion of unincorporated county.
Samples, Bordogna explained, would need to be collected at least twice a month for about nine months — through the end of the ski season was discussed — in order to provide optimal data.
Telluride officials in attendance at Wednesday’s Zoom meeting said the ability to collect samples is already in place. Water and wastewater treatment plant superintendent, Katie Doody said that overnighting samples “would require some schedule adjustment,” but was doable.
“Yes, we are capable of doing it,” Doody said.
Bordogna said the turnaround time between the lab (officials are eyeing a few companies available to do such testing) and getting results is “around three days, often less.”
Greg Craig, a former member of the county’s Public Health Preparedness Task Force, and a fixture at government meetings surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, urged county officials to commit to the sampling.
“Let’s get moving,” he said, and issued government officials a challenge. “I will pledge $5,000 on the condition it begins the first week of September. Match me.”
If Telluride and Mountain Village also commit $5,000 to the program, to match Craig’s and the county’s pledges, the $20,000 raised would ensure sampling through the end of the ski season.
Commissioner Hilary Cooper, though unable to instigate the program outright as the wastewater treatment plant is not under county purview, committed $5,000 in county funding to create momentum.
“It doesn’t seem like anything is stopping us from moving ahead,” Cooper said. “More data is better.”
Commissioners Kris Holstrom and LanceWaring also voiced their support.
Telluride and Mountain Village officials each would be required to seek approval through their respective Town Councils.
Franklin and the county first broached the topic at last week’s quarterly meeting of local elected officials and their staffs.
“It’s a good tool to re-evaluate closures (and other public health orders,” Franklin said last week.
Bordogna said the implementation of the data would be “minimal extra time for Grace.”
He also took time at Wednesday’s meeting to praise Franklin for her continued efforts in her role as the county’s public health director. Shortly after she was hired in February, the pandemic hit, adding a layer to her responsibilities that, though in her purview, would have been impossible to predict.
