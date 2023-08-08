Conservation and grazing coexist as rules are debated

The public comment period for the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Public Lands Rule recently closed, but debates over how to best protect public lands continue. The BLM said the plan aims to better balance conservation practices in land management and creates a framework to protect and maintain wildlife habitats, water sources and landscapes.
It is still unclear whether the federal agency will revise its management of grazing permits.
Livestock grazing covers 250 million acres, or 57%, of public lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and the BLM. Federal agencies lease these lands to ranchers, primarily for sheep and cattle. The renewable permits typically last 10 years.
Scientists and environmentalists warn that grazing on public lands can harm wildlife and natural environments when not properly managed. In riparian areas, livestock, especially cows, tends to graze in streambank areas. They often eat down the vegetation to low levels that can threaten the viability of these plants.
“When we lose the vegetation, the stream banks start to crumble. Cows are 1,200-pound animals and the shape of their hooves causes a lot of erosion,” Josh Osher, public policy director at the Western Watersheds Project, told the Telluride Daily Planet.
Scientists are still studying surface soils and organisms to understand how long it takes for lichens, mosses and bacteria that hold surface soils together to be fully restored after an environmental disruption — or if it’s possible for soils to fully recover from impacts at all. In a drying climate, ecosystem recovery may be insupportable in arid places where soil moisture levels can’t support the building blocks necessary for plant life.
With grazing activity around water sources, the streams tend to pick up more sediment and the water temperatures are warmer, too. Combined with livestock waste, the risks for streams carrying contaminants and pollutants rise, Osher added. Grazing can lead to changes to the biodiversity of plants and wildlife.
When done sustainably, grazing can offer a way to protect the lands and the livelihoods of ranchers.
The McAfee family owns a 2,300-acre ranch in Montezuma County. Historically they planted row crops and alfalfa without irrigation, but due to years of drought, the family decided to transition to regenerative grazing, which aims to improve soil health while managing livestock.
“We do believe that grazing the land is the best option. Row cropping and leaving it fallow are not good options,” Chuck McAfee told the Planet.
The McAfee’s ranch is broken into 19 paddocks. Each has about an 18-month rest period from grazing.
“The idea is that we graze them fairly hard for a relatively short time and then move on to the next one and let them recover,” McAfee said.
With grazing, the McAfees hope to protect the lands they own. The family put their land under a conservation easement in partnership with La Plata Open Space Conservancy more than 20 years ago. Montezuma Land Conservancy is now the steward of the property.
The McAfee Ranch works with a cattle rancher and a goat rancher. To ensure that grazing is improving the health of the lands, the McAfees collect soil and plant samples regularly.
“We’re constantly monitoring what we are doing in terms of measuring biomass production and soil quality and plant diversity. On dry land, it really takes a long time for anything to change, but the data we have indicates that we’re making progress,” McAfee said.
“Our purpose is really to improve the soil and connect with people who, after we’re gone, will continue to work to improve the quality of the land and the quality of the soil,” he added.
But current regulations for grazing on public lands are loosely enforced and do notensure grazing elsewhere is done sustainably.
“We have all these laws and regulations about how grazing is supposed to be managed on federal public lands and they’re just not followed by the agencies,” Osher said. “About two-thirds of BLM lands are actually not even meeting the standards that the agency set.”
In the Southwest, domestic sheep are one of the biggest sources of conflict on public lands. One reason is the belief that bighorn sheep can contract severe respiratory disease from domestic sheep. In the West, bighorns occupy less than 10% of their estimated historic range. Their current population is less than 5% of the estimated historic population.
“Probably the epicenter of that conflict in the entire country is in the San Juan Mountains,” Terry Meyers, wildlife biologist and executive director of the Rocky Mountain Bighorn Society, told the Planet.
Meyers works with land management agencies and grazing permittees to try to resolve these issues, but the current process for grazing permits is convoluted. Federal agencies have stopped completing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) analysis, which requires an evaluation of how human activity or infrastructure would affect the environment. An exception in the Federal Land Policy Management Act allows agencies to renew grazing permits without any analysis until they have time to do an evaluation.
“There’s no timeline, so essentially, they just keep renewing permits under this footnote exception,” Meyers said.
The BLM’s field office in Gunnison is considering permitting land for domestic sheep grazing on three allotments that would interact with a “tier 1” — at least 100 animals — bighorn sheep herd, according to Robyn Cascade, leadership member of Great Old Broads for Wilderness.
“Think about the devastation on public lands from this region. Why are we sacrificing our public lands during this time of drought and climate change?” Cascade said.
Without public lands permits, ranchers would have to use private lands, which can be very costly, noted Ernie Etchardt, a second-generation domestic sheep farmer and BLM permittee, during the public comment of a BLM meeting in March 2023. Most sheep ranchers would see a significant change regarding private land leases.
Some environmental organizations are advocating for a system that allows grazing permittees to sell their leases back.
“One option would be a compensated permit waiver, where third-party NGOs negotiate a compensation price with the permittees who then waive their permits back to the federal agencies ‘without preference’ to another permittee,” Meyerssaid. “The NGOs receive assurance from the federal agencies that grazing permits will not be reissued.”
Osher, of the Western Watersheds Project, also supports this type of program.
“We’re not talking about forcing people to stop grazing. We’re just giving them an option, where they’re looking at their own situation, their finances, their desire to continue ranching on public lands and allowing them to make the decision,” he said.
The Mountain Studies Institute has implemented a citizen reporting program for tracking bighorn sheep in Colorado. Guidelines are available at https://www.mountainstudies.org/bighorn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.