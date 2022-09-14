From left, Claudia García, the library's Latinx outreach specialist, and María Albañil-Rangel, Tri-County Health Network’s immigrant advocacy coordinator, hosted last year's Día de los Muertos celebration. This afternoon, in the same room, they will again show the movie “Coco” in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, followed by a lottery and free tacos. (Photo by Eva Thomas/Telluride Daily Planet)