Riders in the Ilium and Two Rivers area are going to have to wait a little longer for San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) service, as officials discussed pushing back expanding the Down Valley route Thursday afternoon during a regular meeting in Mountain Village Town Hall.
SMART Executive Director David Averill previously discussed adding the stops in Ilium and Two Rivers as early as spring, but Averill explained Thursday that CDOT is planning a summer road project along Highway 145, which will affect all traffic. It doesn’t make sense to expand service before then, since route timing will be disrupted due to the construction project, he said.
“I’m a little hesitant to kick that off in the spring. I just don’t think it would serve us well with road closures,” Averill added. “ … I feel like we can potentially set ourselves up for failure.”
He suggested starting the service after the project is complete, most likely in the fall. In the meantime, though, expanding the Norwood route to the West End, including Naturita, may happen in the spring now. Officials discussed simply switching the expansion plan given the Highway 145 project.
Averill is meeting with West End and Naturita officials in early March, and met with Montrose County commissioners Monday. He explained the commissioners are aware of SMART’s plan, but there will be more discussion as the expansion date gets closer. The additional Norwood route service will be funded in part by a Telluride Foundation grant.
In other service news, the additional vehicle that was added to the morning Lawson Hill route has created more consistency.
After fielding several complaints about the tardiness of the bus, officials decided to that two vehicles in the morning during school days would be best. The operating cost is minimal, Averill said, at approximately $200 a week, and the complaints have been quelled.
“I don’t even know if we’ve had one (complaint),” Averill said. “We feel like that’s tracking correctly now.”
Additionally, Averill has met with Ophir officials and residents about starting a volunteer-driven shuttle bus similar to what Rico had before they became an official member of SMART. Discussions have been encouraging, he said, but there haven’t been as many volunteers as he hoped.
“We’ve hit a little bit of a snag finding volunteer drivers,” he explained. “I want to go back down there and have a conversation with them about that.”
Another option is creating an Ophir stop along the Southern route between Rico and Telluride, which officials have discussed before. Having a safe area for riders to wait has been a concern that officials previously discussed.
“The next best option is the possibility of using the space at the turn there for a pick up. WE need to talk to CDOT probably,” Averill said. “I can’t reasonably see us taking a bus up (into Ophir). … It’s a tough nut to crack, but I think we knew that going into that, so we’ll keep chipping away at it.”
Officials also discussed 2019 fourth quarter performance. SMART buses averaged 11 riders per service hour, a common metric in the transportation industry that’s used to measure ridership. Averill said that number is consistent with previous quarters and he’d like to see that rise eventually.
“It does feel like there’s a lot more people using the bus; the Lawson route specifically,” said Marti Prohaska, Mountain Village council member and SMART board member.
There was one non-injury accident along the Down Valley route during the fourth quarter, which resulted in less than $1,000 in damage, Averill explained. There was one rider on the bus at the time.
In other news, the cameras at the Lawson Hill intercept lot have been installed. SMART officials and the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office have accessed to video, which can be saved and viewed for up to two weeks. Averill said this will help law enforcement monitor people who may be violating the county’s parking ordinance that prohibits overnight parking.
Averill said he does allow some tour buses that have brought large groups to the area to park overnight in the lot, but individuals driving RVs are not permitted.
