For Alpine Chapel Outreach Pastor Isam Itson, sharing a cup of coffee with someone can go a long way. Moving to Telluride from Colorado Springs over the summer, Itson helped the local church open up The Well, which has been more than a place to grab a cup of joe and go.
“It is a great time just to get to know people. Sometimes you end up sitting there and having more extensive conversations with them. It’s been fantastic. I’ve met so many people who work and live here since we opened. The offseason actually helped a lot, because the locals are seeing it. I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” he said. “It really is focused on we want to bless the local people; we want to bless the people who work here so they can get their cup of coffee.”
The coffee shop, which is located in the church’s kitchen and basement area, is 100 percent free. Donations are accepted and all go to the Living Water Project, which “is an effort to fund clean and accessible water for people in impoverished areas of the world, thereby also extending to them the love of God,” according to the organization’s website, livingwaterwells.org.
The Well is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The space also hosts weekly Bible studies, though Itson explained anyone can come in and enjoy the new shop.
“We want to offer it for free, we want people to be able to come in, no strings attached at all, and just have a calm, quiet place just to reconnect and experience the love of Jesus, intangibly, practically, not preaching,” he said.
Involved in ministry for the past 30 years, Itson is excited to be a part of the Telluride community. He’s spent time here before in the summer visiting senior church pastor and friend Michael Craft, but it wasn’t until Craft asked him to join Alpine Chapel that he considered making Telluride his home. The two previously worked together in Colorado Springs, and Itson sees some similarities in the two areas.
“In Colorado Springs we have a lot more military bases, and they’re small self-contained communities. A small town is very similar to that, especially a place like Telluride, because you have to want to come to Telluride. You come here on purpose. No one just passes through. It has a very unique culture. A very dedicated population that loves the place, that looks out for each other,” he said, adding “ … There is a need to look out for each other.”
The chapel wanted to focus on expanding its presence and outreach within the community, and turning the church’s lower level into The Well made sense.
“(Craft) knew that was dear to my heart. It’s great going to church. I love it. I need it. Everyone needs it, if they want to follow Jesus, but they you have to have that outlet where you touch the people in your local community. It needs to be just as consistent, persistent and purposeful,” Itson said. “It was honestly just, ‘Jesus, how do we reach people in the town? How do we share your love with them?’ The fact of the matter was, like most churches, you work a lot as the clergy, but your building is really open only one day a week.”
Coming out of the height of the pandemic, during which the chapel offered virtual services, more congregation members are returning to in-person worship, which is great to see, he added.
“People are just happy to see each other and be able to shake a hand, to be in each other’s presence. That’s a blessing, man. I don’t think we’re taking it for granted anymore,” he said.
The church still livestreams Sunday service on Facebook and later posts all services to YouTube.
Itson as at the coffee shop all three days it’s open, so stop by and say “Hi,” he said.
“It’s the church giving, and again, no strings attached. Jesus said it’s more blessed to give than to receive. We are very blessed to be able to do that for people,” he added.
To learn more about The Well, visit thewelltelluride.com. Itson can be reached at Isam@thealpinechapel.com.
