The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners, anticipating the expiration of its current public health orders on Sunday at midnight, tried to gauge how best to align the county’s revised set of rules with a pending announcement of changes from the state. In a state — and county — heavily dependent on tourism, the primary focus of Wednesday’s discussion was on lodging. The commissioners will move forward today (Friday) on an amended orders that will loosen current guidelines, including those related to lodging.
The most recent state public health orders, which went into effect Wednesday, allow an easing of restrictions on ski resorts, campgrounds, dine-in restaurants and day camps (in effect Monday, June 1), as long as social distancing and other COVID-19-related precautions are followed, explained county public health director Grace Franklin. The goal for county officials is to begin aligning more closely with state public health orders. Currently, the county has the most restrictive orders in the state, which include a required 14-day quarantine period for non-resident homeowners and an outright ban on short-term rentals.
Given the state’s general loosening, within health guidelines, of its economic drivers related to tourism, Franklin expressed confidence that the parameters surrounding public health decisions are currently being met.
“I feel more comfortable removing the 14-day quarantine and lifting the ban on short-term rentals,” she said.
Franklin and other public health officials make public health order determinations that take into account available ICU beds, testing, tracing and local health care capacity, among other factors pertinent to local pandemic-related scenarios.
But anticipating the state’s anticipated new orders — officials believe it will be announced some time next week — is a guessing game as no one is sure how short-term rentals will be treated. Still, since the county orders are set to sunset before then, officials must put an amended one in place prior to its expiration.
At Wednesday’s special meeting held via Zoom, Telluride Alpine Lodging’s Larry Mallard presented a plan to open up more lodging in anticipation of the new state orders. Subtitled “A strategic, careful, phased approach to bring the Lodging Sector back to safe levels of operation,” the plan, Mallard explained, was developed in cooperation with county public health officials and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The plan will be subject to continual monitoring by public health officials and the compliance with protocols surrounding social distancing, hygiene and other measure are based on recommendations issue by numerous federal and global health organizations such as the CDC and WHO.
The proposed timeline indicated that June 1 part-time resident property owners in the county would be allowed to return without restrictions as designated by the state. Also on June 1, lodging rentals would be allowed to open on a limited basis not to exceed 25 percent of maximum occupancy as determined weekly by the Telluride Tourism Board (TTB). June 22 was proposed for lodging rentals to increase to no more than 50 percent of maximum occupancy as determined weekly by the TTB. And, pending any future revised public health orders, by July 13 lodging rentals would be allowed to move to no more than 75 percent of maximum occupancy, again as determined weekly by the TTB. The tourism board was determined to have the best ability to track those numbers as many lodging operators already use the platform Key Data for tracking lodging numbers.
Enforcement was, and has been, a concern with public officials, and many organizations and businesses have expressed discomfort with doing so, should guests or lodgers themselves fall out of compliance.
“We don’t want to be enforcers,” Mallard said. “We don’t want enforcement until we need enforcement.”
Local law enforcement agencies have the ability to cite, should violations occur. The generally agreed upon approach has been one of education and peer reporting. At a recent Telluride Town Council meeting, Telluride Chief Marshal Josh Comte said that the educational approach to ensuring compliance to PHOs has been encouraged from state attorney general Phil Weiser’s office.
Also discussed were protocols for hotel staff training, particularly for housekeeping, in order to keep staff and guests safe from potential contamination from the COVID-19 virus.
The balancing act of protecting public health with bolstering a sputtering economy was not lost on any of the meeting’s participants. Mallard shared some sobering numbers. Summer occupancy is currently down 50 percent, and air bookings are down 60 percent. What is currently on the books for June and July are down 80 and 81 percent, respectively, from 2019, with August and September down 86 and 85 percent. According to Mallard’s presentation, those numbers continue to fall off as potential visitors wait pending public health orders.
“These are fairly bleak numbers,” Mallard said.
Officials expect more visitors arriving by vehicle than by air this summer.
Before even being able to welcome visitors, the lodging community’s operators must submit an application and be approved by Lodging Oversight Committee, undergo COVID-19 Training Certification for Housekeeping and report bookings to TTB. Other requirements include an affirmation of intent to conform to new orders, education and communication with guests prior to arrival, employee and vendor education and communication, limited guest contact, and demonstrate a commitment to supporting testing and tracing programs.
The Lodging Oversight Committee will include representation from county government and public health officials as well as lodging peers.
Commissioners Lance Waring, Kris Holstrom and Hilary Cooper expressed comfort with moving forward with the lodging rollout, as did other officials representing the towns of Mountain Village and Telluride.
“I feel like this is a good path forward,” Holstrom said.
Still at issue are what will be the state’s determination of what constitutes short-term rentals. Current state orders allow hotels and condos professionally managed by property management companies, but calls out privately owned VRBO-type rentals that can be booked through platforms like Airbnb.
“The big question mark in all this is STRs (short-term rentals),” said Cooper.
And, there is the ongoing liquidity of managing the pandemic. On the state’s Safer At Home website, officials caution, “People should be prepared for state and local public health orders to be extended, amended, or changed as needed to protect public health.”
Waring addressed the impermanence of much of life during a pandemic at Wednesday’s meeting.
“It’s not cast in stone,” he said. “We have to reserve the right to go backwards, if need be.”
Today (Friday) the BOCC will enact new orders, which will be effective as of 12:10 a.m., Monday, June 1. The board may further amend its depending on what the state’s proscribe. For more county information, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov. For state information, go to covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home.
