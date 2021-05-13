Telluride Town Council has extended the emergency ordinance requiring facemasks, but with one small tweak. The renewed legislation, set to expire Oct. 30, no longer requires face coverings to be worn in outdoor settings when social distancing cannot be maintained for more than five minutes. Council passed the measure 5-1 with Lars Carlson casting the sole nay vote.
Council began its discussion with a detailed background report from town attorney Kevin Geiger who detailed current state laws, as well as the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.
“The governor's mandate still requires face coverings in limited situations not everything, not restaurants, not general places of business, but in schools, childcare facilities, state or local governmental offices where individuals are interacting, employees are interacting with the general public medical surroundings and in settings,” Geiger said. “Jails, prisons, childcare facilities, personal services — think of hair salons and nail salons — so even if you're in (Level) green, the state order still requires the face coverings in those limited areas.”
Another wrinkle from the state as of May 2, Geiger explained, is a so-called vaccination exception, which states that if 80 percent of those in an indoor setting can demonstrate they have been vaccinated, then face coverings would no longer be required. Council agreed that was not something it wanted to contemplate.
“I don't think we now or have ever wanted to have people prove their vaccination status,” said Mayor DeLanie Young. “That's a personal choice and if we base it on that that takes us to a whole different place.”
In hewing closer to the CDC’s latest guidance, council opted to remove the outdoor requirement from the new version of the emergency ordinance.
“It did address outdoor settings where people are not in direct and close contact with individuals outside of their households, that if you're fully vaccinated face coverings would no longer be a guidance from CDC,” Geiger said. “But they did leave open the recommendation that in crowded outdoor settings — and they specifically cited sporting events and concert events — that their guidance is to continue face coverings, in those situations.”
Council member Adrienne Christy wondered if the town’s ordinance wasn’t redundant, given that San Miguel County and the state’s rules would apply in the Town of Telluride, as well.
“I do think it's important for our community to have a mask ordinance,” she said. “However, the county has one and they are the experts. They are the people who should be, in my opinion, on the onset initiating a mask ordinance. We took action early on in the process because we didn't feel like the county was operating at a level that we wanted to so we created a mask ordinance for the town of Telluride, but then they later followed suit. So, I just don't understand why we need to duplicate what they are already doing, especially considering they are the experts in this pandemic and the ones that are setting all the other rules. I just think that the more we can remove ourselves from the public health aspects of this pandemic and interject ourselves on the economic side the way that we have been is the productive way that the town of Telluride should be operating.”
Council member Jessie Rae Arguelles voiced her support for a continued mask ordinance, citing the expected influx of summer visitors.
“I think that we also need to take into consideration the mass numbers of people that are getting ready to flood our town with festivals and campers,” she said. “Also keep in mind that right now there's about 50 percent of the population nationwide that does not want to get vaccinated, and put into that counties like Montrose county who doesn't have a mask ordinance. I think we also need to take into consideration our health care professionals and their limited resources here.”
But council member Lars Carlson argued to allow each business owner to decide individual policies.
“I almost think that we should have the indoor ordinance for public places, but for commercial establishments, they should be able to establish their own, whether they want masks or not,” Carlson said, “It's up to the business owner because it's their space.”
Mayor Young urged keeping the ordinance’s language regarding indoor public spaces in place as a matter of consistency and turned to Geiger for guidance as to whether a business could disregard mask ordinances in place.
“They're not free to ignore either your ordinance or state law on that issue,” Geiger said. “State law right now, though our state mandate doesn't require it in a restaurant, the county's order does. And right now your current temporary emergency ordinance that runs through May 21 requires it as well.”
Council voted 5 to 1 to extend the mask ordinance and amended it to eliminate the outdoor mask requirement. Facemasks remain required in all indoor places open to the public and on public transportation. Carlson voted against the measure. Council member Tom Watkinson was unable to attend the afternoon portion of Tuesday’s meeting. As an emergency ordinance, it only requires a single reading, but needs a super majority to pass.
