Sometimes adversity leads to positive action and change. With the world mired in the COVID-19 pandemic and all its effects, the U.S. government has been sending out stimulus checks of at least $1,200 over the past week. Nationally, there have been stories about citizens donating the funds to relief efforts. Locally, residents are following suit, as the Telluride Foundation has received 120 donations for its Coronavirus Response Fund raising $600,000, as of press time Tuesday afternoon.
It started when a Tellurider reached out to the organization about donating the $1,200 in an effort to “stimulate the response.” The Telluride Foundation recently launched its “Stimulate the Response” campaign to ask community members to consider contribute to the regional Coronavirus Response Fund.
April Montgomery, the foundation’s vice president of programs, is grateful for the generous donors and understands the pandemic has caused many financial hardship and uncertainty.
“It was a testament to the fact that people really understand the need that their friends and neighbors have right now,” she said. “We know that many people really need their stimulus check because they are being hit financially from COVID-19. … However, the citizen who reached out made us aware that for those who are not directly or financially impacted by COVID-19, it’s hard to enjoy the extra money when you see your neighbor struggling to feed their family.
“Those who can donate, feel good about being able to do something impactful, as 100 percent of their donation will be put to immediate work, supporting local people and local organizations.”
The response fund was established immediately as the virus impacts started to hit San Miguel County. The fund is primarily for families and individuals struggling with the sudden and unexpected loss of employment, according to a news release.
“In the near-term, one-time operating grants will fund organizations that have deep roots within priority populations and services, such as human service and health nonprofits facing unprecedented, unexpected situations due to the COVID-19,” Paul Major, foundation president and CEO, said in a statement posted on the nonprofit’s website. “We anticipate that health care facilities, food banks, homeless shelters, as well as programs serving school-aged kids on free and reduced lunch or providing access to the internet for distance learning, will need financial help.”
The response fund has provided eight, emergency nonprofit grants totaling $200,000, including for food banks, internet access and regional health clinics, as of press time. The most recent emergency grant was awarded to the Telluride Regional Medical Center for $75,000 to support its Phase II Surge Program. The response fund also supports Good Neighborhood Fund and Ouray County Response Fund.
The foundation recently expanded the Good Neighbor Fund to ensure families and individuals in San Miguel, Ouray and west Montrose counties, as well as Rico, are supported, according to the release. Officials explained the fund has seen a surge of applications in the past two weeks, for everything from food and medicine to transportation and rent assistance. San Miguel County is also providing funding for mental health services through the Good Neighbor Fund. Donors in Ouray County created the Ouray County Response Fund, which provides Good Neighbor Fund grants specifically to Ouray County residents.
In the past three weeks, the Good Neighbor Fund has seen over 80 applications requesting $120,000 in assistance. Typically, the Good Neighbor Fund received three to four requests per month.
“The generosity of this community is overwhelming. We have gotten donations from people who don’t make a lot of money, but still want to give a portion of their stimulus check to this fund,” Montgomery said. “Now that is true caring for one’s neighbor.”
For more information, visit telluridefoundation.org.
