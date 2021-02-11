With COVID-19 numbers still at alarmingly high levels, most notably in the county’s East End, county officials announced at Tuesday evening’s COVID Community Forum that the East End of San Miguel County will move to a new designation on the risk dial, “Orange Extreme.” Under the new risk level, which took effect Wednesday at 10 p.m., the area including Telluride, Placerville, Mountain Village and Ophir will be subject to tightened restrictions in an effort to curtail the rampant spread of the virus. The West End will remain in Level Orange.
While not quite as restrictive as Level Red, Orange Extreme restricts social gatherings to within one household only, down from a two-household limit with a 10-person maximum. Restaurants and bars serving food will continue operating at a 25 percent capacity limit, though parties both indoors and outdoors must be from the same household. Lodging will be restricted to 50 percent capacity, down from 60 percent, and all new bookings must adhere to the one household rule.
Anne Brown, chief contact tracer for the county, noted that the data breakdown from the county’s positive cases shows that community members are “socializing and contracting the virus in that way,” with the 20-29 year-old age group showing the highest rates of positivity.
The CDC, Brown noted, now believes that approximately 40 percent of people who contract the virus remain asymptomatic, a strong factor contributing to uncontrolled spread. A large number of people who do present symptoms, she said, have experienced mild symptoms or even a single symptom, like an upset stomach, a headache or the sniffles. Given that data, she encouraged people with even one possible COVID-19 symptom to stay home and get tested.
The data from contact tracing — collected by trained individuals who maintain strict confidentiality — is broken down into five categories for transmission: workplace, travel, social, household and community. At present, county data shows household, social and community as the categories of most concern, comprising 81 percent of total cases. However, officials noted that while 31 percent of cases are attributed to community transmission, the “community” designation essentially means transmission was unknown—contact tracers could not determine a known positive in any of the person’s reported interactions.
“The concern about community spread is that it’s really an indicator that the virus is anywhere and everywhere,” Brown said. “Community spread, as it increases, is a great concern. It’s the hardest to contain because we just don’t know where it came from.”
Still, with 19 percent of transmission attributed to social activities, and eight of 10 cases believed to be transmitted indoors, the shift to Orange Extreme aims to reduce unnecessary social gatherings where possible. Ski towns across the state have likewise struggled to bring the virus under control, with residents often living in “closely meshed” proximity to one another, working together, playing together and living together in close quarters.
“Our homes are often crowded, and a lot of us live in small spaces,” Brown said, noting one reason why household transmission is responsible for nearly a third of local cases. Still, transmission among household members is not guaranteed, and steps like isolating a positive person, distancing and wearing a mask in the home can be taken to minimize the risk of a positive household member passing it to the others.
Officials also observed that COVID fatigue has set in and despite best efforts, the weariness is a notable factor in the county’s high numbers, according to county data.
“We are tired of taking the precautions,” acknowledged Brown. “We are tired of hearing about the five commitments and following them. It’s exhausting to constantly have to assess your level of risk— ‘Should I do this? Shouldn’t I do this?’— and we are getting tired of being isolated. We are social creatures and it’s hard.”
Nonetheless, officials doubled down on encouragement for both residents and visitors to adhere to the five commitments in the remaining months before widespread vaccine distribution brings the pandemic to an end.
“Overall, it’s going to be awhile before we’re truly back to normal. The way that we really can move forward is to get the vaccine when it’s your turn but also to continue to wear masks, distance, keep your group sizes small, and good ol’ hygiene,” said Public Health Director Grace Franklin. “But this vaccine is really the ticket back to normalcy.”
