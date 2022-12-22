The Telluride Parks & Recreation Commission checked in with several local winter sport clubs during its regularly scheduled hybrid meeting Wednesday afternoon. The Telluride Nordic Association, Telluride Figure Skating Club, Telluride Curling Club and Lizard Head Hockey Club all provided brief updates on how the season is going so far.
“This is an informal chat with the winter clubs who are partway through their winter season at town park facilities, specifically Hanley Rink, in addition to other areas of the park,” town parks and recreation director Stephanie Jacquet explained. “So back in the spring of 2021, the board requested that there be some regular check-ins with these clubs, along with other sport clubs. You last chatted with the group on today's agenda in November of last year, and we scheduled it again today so that you could get an update on their current winter operations.”
Telluride Nordic Associate Executive Director Naani Sheva started with a brief overview of the organization’s winter offerings, including Nordic center rentals.
“What the Nordic center really aims to do is offer very affordable, accessible and inclusive rentals and offerings to the community. So, from the Nordic center, we have rentals of classic and skate skis, snowshoes, a new fleet of ice skates, and sleds. And all of those are at a really low price point; an entire Nordic setup for a day is $30,” she said. “We also offer tuning services like waxing and sharpening for Nordic skis and hockey skates and ice skates. We offer lessons, and the town park is really an amazing, perfect location for beginner Nordic lessons because it's pretty flat and accessible and doesn't offer a ton of challenges. So we have a great group of PSIA-certified Nordic instructors. We also offer clinics, and these are really aimed at folks who are new to Nordic skiing. These are starting in January, we announced them (Tuesday) and had a ton of interest. And again, they have a pretty affordable price point. It's $125 for four sessions, and $25 to rent gear for the whole month. So that's a great community offering that we're excited to see.”
The association also partners with the Telluride School District, Sheep Mountain Alliance, True North and Telluride Gay Ski Week on various programs and classes throughout the winter, she added. For more information, visit telluridenordic.com.
Alysha Daniel, with the Telluride Figure Skating Club, followed with a cheery update, including news of the recent holiday performance in Mountain Village.
“The Telluride Figure Skating Club is doing great. This year, we did add an additional time slot. We have Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. for some of our more advanced skaters. This is just a nice way to have them get more ice time and a little bit more one-on-one attention. And then we have our two ice times Wednesday and Friday afternoon as well from 3:45-4:45 p.m.,” she said. “Session one comes to a close (Wednesday), and we had about 50 kids participate in that session. Session two begins Jan. 10, and right now, we have about 50 kids registered as well. Our numbers are pretty consistent. We did just do a Christmas show up in Mountain Village. I hope you got to come to see it. It was very adorable. Our kids do a Christmas show up there every year at the outdoor rink around the Christmas tree for the Holiday Prelude. We'll do another show in March at the end of this session.”
A program of the Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club, more information about the figure skating club can be found at tssc.org.
Like most winter activities in Telluride, curling has become popular over the last eight years since J.D. Wise help start an official club in town.
“We're about halfway through our eighth season of curling and Telluride, which is kind of hard to believe for me, but it’s becoming a perennial sport and activity that a lot of folks look forward to,” he shared Wednesday, adding there are 13 teams in the league this year. “ .. We've been experimenting the last two seasons with a longer league format. We used to run two separate leagues before and after the holidays, and the playoff at the end of the season. We've been experimenting with one longer league; all teams are kind of getting mixed up and have an opportunity to see some teams that maybe you didn't in the past. And then we're still planning on hosting a playoff towards the end of the season. In fact, we're planning on a Saturday, last Saturday of the rink season, we'll have a playoff, and we'll get through the quarterfinals and semifinals for our bracket, which should be a fun event.”
The club also hosts an annual learn-to-curl class. This year about 60 people came out, Wise added.
“We just continue to see a lot of excitement around curling. it just brings together a really unique cross section of our community. You know, people that I think in the general comings and goings of daily life may not cross paths or have a chance to hang out with. That's been a lot of fun, I think for all of our members, just an opportunity to build a little community, get to know some people you don't know,” he said.
For more information the local curling club, visit telluridecurling.com.
Kevin Holbrook, Telluride Lizard Head Hockey board president, provided the latest club update during the Wednesday work session. Like the other clubs, numbers and interest has continues to increase.
“We've had a great season, great numbers. All levels have been above and beyond. We have great coaching, mostly volunteers. Staff at the rank has been spectacular. Ice has been great. They just shaved that down the other day. Real appreciative of what they've had going,” he said.
The club brought in a professional skating coach who works with NHL players to work with all Lizard Head skater, which was a nice new addition this season.
“We had a professional skating coach come and live in town for the last two months. … He was here for two months, every practice he took part in, which was just an incredible opportunity for us to have one of his clinics,” Holbrook said. “If you went to an-hour-and-a-half clinic in Vail or Boulder or Chicago, just one of his clinics is close to $200 an hour. We were able to get him for these couple months for about $200 a person for the year. He'll be back out in February for one more month.”
Though not specifically related to the club’s partnership with parks and rec, Holbrook explained the high school squad has teamed up with Durango to play in the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA). If Telluride wanted to join CHSAA independently, the school district would need to support the decision, but Hanley Rink does meet CHSAA requirements.
For more about the hockey club, visit telluridehockey.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.