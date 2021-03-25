Hannah Major Smith of Telluride passed away at her residence March 15. She was 29.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the bottom of Lift 4 in the Village Plaza. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Hannah was born Oct. 11, 1991, at Montrose Memorial Hospital to parents Scott. E. Smith and Jacqueline Major Brown. She grew up in Telluride and graduated from Telluride High School, before attending Boulder’s University of Colorado, where she earned bachelor degrees in environmental science and studio art, as well as a minor in snow hydrology. Her studies aligned with her passions of environmental activism, painting and design work.
A beloved member of the community, many knew Hannah through her role as Telski’s terrain park manager, as she was an avid outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed skiing, hiking, biking, boarding, camping, and being with friends and family.
Hannah had the ability to warm the room with her optimism, honesty and higher-level thinking. She strove to fulfill not only her own potential, but also the potential of everyone around her.
She was other-centered and saw the best in everyone. She was giving, supportive on every level, highly motivated and artistic, and the glue of our family. She is already missed so much.
Since Hannah’s passing, several impromptu community tributes and memorials have taken place. On March 15, Telluride Brewing Company held a communitywide toast at its Lawson Hill headquarters, in printing “Hannah 4ever” on its cans.
“Than you, Hannah, for shining your light on us all,” they posted on social media.
Similarly, “We love Hannah” was painted across the terrain park’s biggest jump, a launch spot Hannah always owned, as Telski remembered one of their most popular, and inspiring, employees.
“Our town, community and company lost an incredible person this week,” Telski said in a statement posted to its social media platforms. “Hannah was a joy to every person she crossed paths with, and she lit up every room or lift line she was in. Her giant smile and incredible laugh were contagious, and she made everyone she met feel like a close friend.
“We celebrate her life and the impact that she made, not only as the incredible manager of the Telluride Terrain Park, but also the impact she had on the entire community of Telluride. Although this town is heavy with loss, we will smile when we lap the park or hear a happy hoot skiing powder, because we will think of you Hannah Smith, and the joy you brought to all of us.”
Local Olympic snowboarder Hagen Kearney dedicated his recent FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup second-place finish in Switzerland to Hannah and the mourning Telluride community.
Over the weekend, a large group of friends rode the terrain park in her memory, as several people placed flowers at the base of the Hoot Brown statue.
Photographs of Hannah skiing big, mid-air, have been shared by numerous people via social media. You can feel the excitement and adrenaline just by looking at them. It’s moments like those that are immortal. Hannah forever.
