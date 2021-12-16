The Telluride Arts District’s job is to host events for others: gallery openings, poetry readings, musical performances, holiday arts-and-craft shows.
You name it and they’ve done it — on behalf of everyone else. On Friday, this much-loved nonprofit, which has given so much to local arts and artists for decades, is at last celebrating itself.
In honor of Telluride Arts’ 50th anniversary, there will be a special edition of Twenty by Telluride at the Sheridan’s Historic Bar. What is Twenty by Telluride, you may ask? It’s a series of fast-paced presentations, featuring 20 slides and 20-second explanations, by an assortment of speakers.
But “Twenty by Telluride” is just the title. Its historical roots go deeper: The event is a riff, by Telluride Arts Executive Director Kate Jones, on an event called PechaKucha that first took place in Tokyo in 2003 (PechaKucha is Japanese for “chit-chat”). The 20x20 format was the brainchild of a pair of architects, who wanted to draw creatives in to an experimental-event space, which happens to be exactly what Telluride Arts does, too. Twenty by Telluride has gone on to become a staple in the cultural life in this town — one of the most popular editions takes place each year during Mountainfilm.
“We haven’t hosted a Twenty by Telluride in quite a while,” said Telluride Arts Events and Exhibitions Manager Austin Halpern. “Our last one was in January of 2020, pre-COVID. We’d been talking to the owner of the Sheridan’s Historic Bar, who loved the idea of bringing this partnership back. It made sense to host it in December, for our 50th anniversary year, and to bring in longtime locals: people who’ve been influential in the arts and culture of Telluride over the years who could share their stories.”
Presenters tonight will include Penelope Gleason, the cofounder, along with her husband Bob, of Bootdoctors gear shops in Telluride, Mountain Village and Taos; a member of the board of Telluride Arts; and a passionate advocate for the transformation of the historic Transfer Warehouse into a space fit for the next century, and beyond.
Fifth-generation Telluride resident Jereb Carter, the manager of the Transfer Warehouse, will be on hand to give a presentation, as well. So will architect George Greenbank, a member of the San Miguel Historic Commission. And so will Realtor and man-about-town Rube Felicelli. The Brooklyn native has been the Mayor of Mountain Village, board president of the San Miguel Power Association and a volunteer for the Telluride Jazz and Telluride Film festivals (and his 70th birthday celebration was a joint affair with the band Joint Point during the annual Mountain Lodge party Snow Dance).
The setting — and knowing presentations — will be well-matched, offering a literal glance at the town’s deeper past, through the “bones” of the New Sheridan Historic Bar itself, as well as a look back at the Telluride’s more recent evolution and a peek into its future, via the sensibilities of seminal citizens.
“There’s definitely been some feedback about this one,” Halpern said. “There’s a little bit of buzz about it, and definitely some big speakers. It will be quite fun to bring these personalities together.”
As always, the event will commence with rapid-fire questions aimed at presenters to help get the audience warmed up. “We ask stuff like, ‘What’s your motto?’ ‘What do you really dislike?’ ‘What do you value?’” Halpern said. “We want to make a splash with this one.”
Twenty by Telluride: The 50th Anniversary Edition is at 5 p.m. Friday in the Sheridan’s Historic Bar. Arrive early: Admission is free, and these events fill up fast and end almost as quickly: twenty slides of twenty seconds each times four presenters adds up to about 30 minutes.
