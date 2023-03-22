Smokey the Bear says care will prevent nine out of 10 forest fires — and perhaps the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology can, too.
On Wednesday, San Miguel County fire authorities plan to make an announcement about the Telluride Fire Protection District (TFPD) and San Miguel Power Association (SMPA) partnering with Pano AI.
TFPD will pilot a program with Pano AI as a solution for active wildfire detection. As part of the program, cameras will be installed in pairs at four different locations.
The event at Station 1 in Telluride begins at 10 a.m., said TFPD Public Information Officer Susan Lilly.
Lilly said the technology will “help our firefighters identify and extinguish new ignitions before they become a threat.”
“Given our rural area and threat of wildfires, this technology is a big advantage to our firefighters to be able to utilize,” Lilly said. “The technology gives us the ability to assess potential threats before we can even get on scene.”
Pano AI is billed as “the first disaster preparedness technology provider to offer a fully-integrated solution for active wildfire detection,” a news release said.
On Tuesday, Pano AI Chief Commercial Officer Arvind Satyam and director of utility sales Stephen Murdock were on the road to Telluride from Denver.
“We have been sweating the weather,” Satyam, who is one of the founding members, said in a phone interview from inside the four-wheel drive car they were traveling in. On Monday, they had been in Boulder County to meet with officials there about Pano AI, he said.
They weren’t going to let the snow in the weather forecast stop them from making it to Telluride for the Wednesday morning event with TFPD, he said.
“We are absolutely dedicated. We are mission-driven as a company. We take this very seriously,” Satyam said.
The event will be his first time visiting Telluride.
“It’s the first time we are coming this far down in the state, and we are super excited to be working with San Miguel County,” Satyam said.
Pano AI, based in San Francisco, has been deployed in Aspen, Vail, Beaver Creek and other areas, including the Roaring Fork Valley and around Boulder.
Murdock, who said he had no problem driving in the snow to make it to Telluride, said the technology is “awesome for the community for fighting wildfires.”
“I am super excited about this,” Murdock said. “We started this idea a couple of years ago in Colorado to work with fire districts.”
Satyam said Pano AI is committed to Colorado and works to understand each community’s needs for fire protection in areas where the community, and its economy, is based on the environment, mountains and experiences at the ski resorts.
With cameras, satellite data and an intelligence center, Satyam said Pano AI is about having “actionable intelligence on wildfire threats” and information that can be used by utility providers to protect the power grids.
“Our partnership with TFPD and Pano AI marks a significant milestone in our efforts to increase grid resilience in line with the risks posed by our heating planet,” SMPA Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Fox said.
Along with fire districts, local governments and utility providers, Satyam said Pano AI is also working with private stakeholders who want to understand where fires are in proximity to their boundaries.
“Fires impact everybody,” he said.
With sharing information quickly, fire officials hope to keep any potential fires small.
“Every large incident starts as a small incident,” Satyam said. “The faster we learn about it, the faster we can coordinate responses and the more likely that we can keep it small.”
Lilly added that roughly 60,000 wildfires burn 8 million acres each year in the U.S., according to the National Interagency Fire Center, and fires are more destructive and deadly than ever before.
Pano AI has technology operating in California, Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, Washington and Montana, as well as in two states in Australia (New South Wales and Queensland). To learn more about Pano, visit pano.ai.
