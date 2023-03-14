A mother and her pups find a foster home

In January, a homeless dog in Navajo Nation had a new litter of puppies during a snowstorm. After a friend told Deanna Tsosie about the puppies, Tsosie, who worked with animal shelters in the region, drove an hour to see if she could rescue the family.
“It was really muddy, really bad, and a storm was coming,” Tsosie told the Daily Planet. “I found the puppies in a hole under a bush. The mom was scared. She took off.”
With the mother on the run, Tsosie had to leave. But a neighbor who had been feeding the dogs was able to catch the mother, and Tsosie returned to rescue the puppies and their mother. She kept the family at her house for a week before turning things over to the Telluride Humane Society. At first, the mom was skittish, but she got used to Tsosie and other people.
“She was really friendly after a while. I’m pretty sure she had never been in a house before, but she warmed up quickly,” Tsosie said.
Tsosie has spent three years rescuing abandoned dogs, dogs on the side of the road and pulling dogs from shelters that might otherwise be euthanized. She’s previously worked with Ellen Williamson, founder and president of Telluride Humane Society.
This was the first time that the Telluride Humane Society was able to rescue a pregnant dog and her puppies. This fostering requires a long commitment of at least two months.
“The majority of people who are pet owners and want to help other pets already have two or three dogs, so we rarely have a foster situation where a home is free to accept an animal,” Williamson told the Planet. “With a pregnant, nursing mother, they have to have these puppies for at least a six-week commitment, sometimes an eight-week commitment.”
When Telluride local Steve Finger saw photos of the mother and her puppies desperately in need of a home, he stepped in and volunteered to foster the family. Tsosie often shares photos and videos of the dogs she rescues on Instagram and TikTok.
“The reason why I got involved is I had a yellow lab for 13 years and we were very, very close. I never went anywhere without him. He passed away, so somehow we ended up helping a lot with adoptions,” Finger said.
Finger, owner of Finbro Construction, adopted two rescue dogs from Telluride Humane Society. Along with his son Max, the family will be fostering the puppies and their mother for the next two months. Max Finger and his girlfriend plan to adopt the mother dog, named Nala.
Finger flew the mom and the puppies up to his son and his son’s girlfriend’s home in Bozeman, Montana, so they could foster the dogs.
“She just absolutely loves my son. She’s changed his life,” Finger said. “It's been amazing to see what he's gained and what it’s given him in terms of just seeing the world through a different lens.”
Finger will fly back up to Bozeman to bring the puppies to Telluride on March 19. When the puppies turn eight weeks old, they will be up for adoption from the Telluride Humane Society.
“It would be very nice for all of them to stay in Telluride, so we’re trying to find homes for them,” he said.
Fostering is expensive and a big-time investment.
“Once you save these puppies, or once you save dogs, it takes a lot of money to neuter them and get them healthy,” Finger said.
All of this would not be possible without the Telluride Humane Society and the Telluride Veterinary Clinic, Finger added.
Williamson praised the Finger family’s desire to foster Nala and her puppies.
“This was really a significant case because we've never had anyone come forward to make that kind of commitment,” she said.
The best way to help the Telluride Humane Society is through donations, including food, dog beds, collars, leashes and financial donations.
“We as an organization really rely on the local community to do any rescuing or community work,” she said.
But it’s a two-way relationship. Finger said fostering Nala and her puppies has done so much for his family.
“It's a story of this mother who has given back not only to her puppies, but to everybody who's been involved in her rescues and in taking care of her.”
