Telluride Town Council powered through a series of updates from two key departments, including housing and transit, in its first meeting of the month on Tuesday.
Town housing director Melanie Wasserman reported that tenants of town-owned rental housing were not only grateful for rent relief provided by the town, but had turned to it in great numbers as many continue to struggle with the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Rent relief was impactful,” Wasserman said emotionally. “It means more than you can ever know to a lot of people. Most people took advantage of it.”
The cost to the town in lost income is $192,000, which can be reimbursed by the state. Last year, following the first rent relief program offered in the spring, the housing department recouped the tab with a single application. Wasserman said this time around the state is requiring a separate application for each unit accepting rent aid.
“Administratively, it will be a massive undertaking,” she said. “But, they are simple forms to complete.”
She said her staff will be making concerted efforts to have each household complete and turn in the forms in a timely manner. Getting reimbursed is “likely” Wasserman confirmed.
The town receives $202,000 a month from rent collected from tenants living in Shandoka, The Boarding House, Virginia Placer and the tiny homes, a figure that includes dedicated payments from households receiving Section 8 federal housing assistance.
Telluride’s transit director, Jason White, also gave an update to council at Tuesday’s meeting. As with much else surrounding the pandemic, “There are some knowns and there are some unknowns,” he said.
His department has had to make drastic adjustments stemming from public health orders that limit bus capacity. Operating at 50 percent capacity has had its challenges though he reported that riders, for the most part, have been taking the limitations in stride. Over the Christmas and New Year holidays, when town experienced its usual large influx of visitors, passengers unable to board at-capacity buses at the Oak Street gondola plaza, were offered refreshments.
“The cider and cocoa were a success with families and kids,” White said. “The numbers became more manageable after the holidays.”
But with the Presidents’ Day holiday approaching and its college-oriented crowds anticipated, he was unsure the more “rebellious” age group would be assuaged with hot beverages. White also expressed doubt most college groups were actual family pods and anticipated more pushback and challenges to his drivers. On a 19-seat bus, the capacity is set at nine people.
In addition, the type of allowable face coverings acceptable on public transportation is more specifically called out, of late.
“Masks are getting more particular,” White said. He said state regulations forbid ski masks and bandanas, but allow gaiters and double cloth masks, another potential point of regulation with which his drivers will have to contend.
“It will add more to the responsibility of the driver,” White said.
In addition to wearing facemasks, state public transportation public health regulations include respecting social distancing and not riding if ill. Drivers also sanitize and disinfect the vehicles every 30 minutes, White said.
In the morning work session of Tuesday’s meeting, Ecology Commission chair Kiersten Talbert outlined the group’s 2020 accomplishments and looked ahead to this year’s goals.
“Despite COVID, we worked on a number of issues in 2020,” Talbert said. Among them were creating adaptations to town code that strengthened and clarified landscaping and watering guidelines to make them more environmentally friendly, upgraded and more visible signage reminding motorists that idling is prohibited, and its work on the Live Like A Local campaign in collaboration with Marketing Telluride Inc.
For 2021, Talbert said the group will focus on “climate change and the things we can do to address those concerns,” including updating the climate action plan.
According to the commission’s memo to town council, “Their goal is to have Town Council approve and adopt the new plan by fall. The commission, along with staff, will continue its efforts to update Telluride’s Landscaping Guidelines and have that document approved and adopted by the end of the year. The commission will also be refining and continuing to promote the ‘Live Like a Local’ campaign on a variety of platforms. Finally, two 2021 Green Grants will help achieve the Commission’s goal of initiating a neighborhood composting program in Telluride.”
Council applauded the commission’s ongoing efforts.
“I’m very impressed with the work you’ve done for our community,” said council member Adrienne Christy.
Council members also noted areas of environmental concern such as single-use plastics — council member Lars Carlson would like to see an outright ban — and expansion of the town’s Bear Awareness messaging. Council member Tom Watkinson reiterated his support for bear gardens, which are cultivated areas of bear favorites, away from human populations that encourage hungry ursines to dine more naturally, rather than on unsecured human-generated garbage.
