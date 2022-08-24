The construction of the Norwood Pinion Park affordable homes neighborhood is well underway, with roads, sidewalks and home foundations currently in process. The houses, which will be delivered to Norwood in October, according to officials, are starting to hit the factory line in the new $30 million Fading West modular homes factory in Buena Vista.
“The Fading West new home factory is a breakthrough opportunity for our local towns to lower cost, improve quality and shorten construction times for new affordable home construction. We are very happy to be a partner,” Rural Homes Manager Paul Major said.
The award-winning Fading West is leading a new home construction evolution on the Western Slope with a climate-controlled factory environment that uses digital design approaches, laser measuring saws, engineered lumber and highly trained production trade professionals. The Fading West Pinion Park homes will include efficient air source heat-pump air conditioning, rooftop solar systems and Energy Star-certified GE appliances. The result is a better built home that maintains value over generations and lowers ownership costs for the homeowner. Using traditional wood construction, each home module is engineered to independently withstand the rigors of transportation and craning onto foundations, according to a news release. The factory uses stringent quality control approaches that includes independent, third-party inspection. Homes are inspected by both the State of Colorado and local inspectors, and designed to exceed building codes and international construction ratings.
The Pinion Park home buyer lottery is now open at smrha.org/pinion-park-lottery. The application deadline is noon on Aug. 31. The lottery to select buyers will be conducted Sept. 16. Potential buyers must include a mortgage pre-qualification from their mortgage lender to complete the lottery application. The San Miguel Regional Housing Authority is conducting the lottery process, and staff is available to assist interested buyers through the lottery application process. Contact 970-728-3034 if you have questions about the lottery process. Home buyer closing and move-in is targeted for early November, according to officials.
Pinion Park in Norwood is the first project of Rural Homes, an initiative of the Telluride Foundation. Rural Homes is addressing the housing crisis locally with an innovative approach to building homes priced for the local workforce. The approach attacks the underlying cost of building homes by acquiring donated land and combining that with low-cost financing and efficient factory built modular home construction, such as Fading West. In the case of Pinion Park in Norwood, San Miguel County provided the donation of the land in the Town of Norwood. Low-cost construction financing has been raised from local donors and statewide foundations, along with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and Division of Housing.
Pinion Park in Norwood consists of four house models that are being built by Fading West. Homes will be priced for sale, starting at $225,000 for a two-bedroom, two-bath, 1,024-square-foot home; $325,000 for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1,216-square-foot home; and an average of $385,000 for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house with an attached garage. Home prices include preinstalled access to fiber broadband, efficient air source heat-pump air conditioning, rooftop solar systems, appliances and easy installation of electric vehicle charging. Prices for each home and lot can be found at pinionparknorwood.co.
In addition to affordable home prices, Norwood Pinion Park has developed partnerships to assist qualified buyers with down payment assistance and specialized mortgage products. For more information on down payment assistance and mortgage products, visit pinionparknorwood.co/mortgage-products.
Rural Homes is the operating subsidiary of the nonprofit the Paradox Community Trust. Currently, Rural Homes has two projects under construction in Norwood and Ridgway, and is planning neighborhoods in Ouray and Naturita, which combined will bring over 100 affordable homes to the region in the next few years. Both the Ridgway and Ouray projects were made possible by private donors. In Ridgway, an anonymous resident helped the foundation purchase an acre of land in the town’s historic residential core. The density of the Yellow Brick Lane project was approved by the town’s planning and zoning commission.
“In Ridgway we had to connect three roads, all the water and all the infrastructure so there’s an advantage to make things affordable by building more units,” David Bruce, who manages the foundation’s rural housing initiative, previously told the Planet. “With frontage on three sides of the lot, every home will have a front porch.”
In Ouray, another anonymous contributor donated a nine-acre parcel of land, which is one of the town’s largest undeveloped parcels, that could include plans for up to 60 homes. Officials previously said planning for the Waterview development would begin this year.
For more information, send an email to info@ruralhomesproject.co, or visit ruralhomes.co.
