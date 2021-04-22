After four years as San Miguel County’s emergency manager, Henry Mitchell is leaving. He recently accepted a similar position with the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management.
Local officials applauded Mitchell’s leadership and efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, including coordinating free testing with the state, during Wednesday’s virtual Board of County Commissioners meeting.
“It’s been an honor to work with you and watch you, especially over this last year, manage our pandemic response and do so with such grace under such trying conditions for so long, as well as taking care of all the other emergencies that happen to pop up, whether it was a wildfire or whatnot,” Board chair Lance Waring said. “You are a consummate professional, and we will miss you.”
He added that Mitchell is “the man with the plan,” calling him “instrumental” throughout the pandemic during the past year-plus.
“Henry Mitchell is a masterful logician who knows the importance of the chain of command. In times of crisis, he is calm, cool and consummately professional,” Waring said.
With degrees in organizational psychology and biosecurity, Mitchell explained that the pandemic response was similar to other emergencies in the sense that clear communication and coordination can make all the difference.
“When you look at organizing a response effort, whether it’s a flood, fire or even a pandemic, the elements behind that effort are generally similar, so the coordination elements, how you interact with people, and acknowledging and knowing the capabilities of the agencies you’re working with is key,” he said. “I think that familiarization and the ability to organize response agencies into working groups really helped with the pandemic.”
County public health director Grace Franklin, who has also been crucial to the county’s ongoing coronavirus plans, also commended Mitchell.
“Henry has been an instrumental part of the pandemic response. At the beginning stages of the health crisis, he provided structure and support in a calm and cool manner,” she said. “His values of inclusivity and equity were deeply rooted in any aspect of his work with public health. Henry will be sorely missed in this community, but we are excited to see the impact he will be making in his next career.”
After two years with the nonprofit Mental Health Partners in Boulder, Mitchell moved to Telluride, sight unseen, in 2017.
“I drove in at night and stayed with a mutual friend way down on the east side right next to the cemetery. The guy I stayed with was like, ‘Just open the window up in the morning.’ I opened it up and was just blown away by the view back into Bridal Veil,” he explained.
While Mitchell had emergency management and response experience, he compared his start here to “drinking water from a fire hose.”
“When you get to the county level it’s a much bigger responsibility and much broader vision that you have to have,” he explained. “It was kind of a challenge getting to know all of the different systems, all of the different agencies and how we can all organize so we can work together to handle the big stuff, if you will.”
He said he’s proud of the work he’d done regarding wildfire response, including working with partnering county and federal agencies.
Commissioner Hilary Cooper admitted she’s “really sad to lose Henry” and called the county’s loss Boulder’s gain.
“It just felt safer knowing that you were here taking care of us, so thanks for being here. Thanks for blessing us with the last couple years, within the county and the community. You’ve left a lasting impression, and we won’t forget you. They’re lucky to get you,” she said.
Similarly, commissioner Kris Holstrom said Mitchell will leave “very tough shoes to fill” in praising his contributions to the county.
“He was always available to answer my questions and really brought us to a high standard of readiness,” she said. “I think this was well reflected in both fire responses in years past and in the myriad of ways he, and we all, had to deal with the pandemic. He will be very much missed by us both personally and professionally.”
As a parting gift, sheriff Bill Masters gave Mitchell a Morgan silver dollar and cigar, before saying, “I hope we can clone him in some way.”
“I just want to remind you of the old days when people left Telluride, the old miners always hammered a silver dollar to their cabin, so they could pry that silver dollar off as they left town to pay the toll on Last Dollar Road,” Masters said of the coins that were minted from 1878-1904 and again in 1921. “I’m going to give that to you as your last dollar. I hope you spend it wisely.”
Mitchell’s professional contributions won’t be the only ones missed; he was a big part of the theater and music scene during his time here. Whether it was in a Telluride Theatre production or DJing, Mitchell enjoyed connecting with people who shared his passions.
“The work was important, but I’m also a big believer in self-care, mental health and following things that you’re passionate about, and that’s part of my self-care,” he said. “I really, really just thrived when I saw the theater community here. These folks are absolutely legitimate professionals with great ideas and passion for what they do. It’s like the workplace. When you work with folks who are super-talented and brilliant, but also passionate, it really helps you thrive as well.”
County manager Mike Bordogna joked that he regretted he didn’t have the opportunity to dance to Mitchell’s music in person.
“We’re going to miss you dearly. When you get tired of too many people and the traffic level, we’ll be excited to welcome you back,” he said.
When asked what he’ll miss most about his time in Telluride, Mitchell paused for a moment.
“I would say the people. I met people from all different walks of life and all different places across the globe. The folks who I came to love and consider family and (became) close (to), they are who made it for me here,” he said. “Of course, it’s gorgeous. Of course, I can walk across the highway and go fishing. But some of the people I was able to bond with, not only through work, but also through theater and music, made that difference.
“I just want to tell people to keep their community going. Keep their community as a place where they want to be because they are the ones that make the community, and to be proud of it.”
