Each senior girl will wear a white cap and gown while each senior boy will wear a maroon cap and gown at Telluride High School graduation this Friday afternoon. All seniors have wrapped up classes and are completing final exams today (Wednesday).
These last days of school were highlighted by a celebratory slew of traditions including last week’s scholarship night where over $680,000 was awarded to deserving seniors, changing many lives. There was also the annual “walk through” where all students in grades K-11 line the halls to cheer on the graduates as they walk through each campus building donning caps and gowns. The senior lunch took place yesterday afternoon and the senior parade rolls out today at 3:30 p.m. down Main Street.
The last half-day of school for students in grades K-12 is Friday ahead of graduation which takes place at 3 p.m. at the Palm Theatre when 64 seniors will receive their diplomas, celebrated by keynote speaker and retiring THS English teacher David Lavender.
“This class of graduating seniors, they’re amazing,” enthused Telluride Middle High School Principal Sara Kimble. “I’m blown away by their kindness and resilience.”
Last week approximately 200 staff and family members gathered at Town Park for an end-of-year celebration.
“This is a wonderful tradition where we recognize award winners, years of service, and staff leaving and retiring,” explained R-1 District Superintendent John Pandolfo. “We also had a moment of silence in recognition of Lorrie Gardner.”
Among those recognized at the gathering were Friends of Education recipients substitute teacher Darla Erickson, Josh Butson and San Juan Outdoor Adventures for their annual eighth-grade avalanche training. First Grade Teacher Yeny Sanchez Corza was awarded Newcomer of the Year while maintenance staff member Derek Thomas was awarded Classified Employee of the Year. Marion Proud won Grades 7-12 Teacher of the Year and Jennifer Taylor won Grades PreK-6 Teacher of the Year.
The 64 seniors receiving their diplomas aren’t the only ones leaving the district at the end of the school year as several staff members are retiring.
With a combined 98 years of service to the district, those retirees include gifted education coordinator Kari Clements, managing director of Palm Theatre Kathy Jepson, preschool teacher Jenny Dempsey, physical education teacher Julie Evans, interventionist Corinne Scheman, high school English teacher David Lavender and technology teacher and coach Martha Starr.
Earlier this month, the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) recognized and celebrated schools and districts that earned performance awards for the 2021-2022 school year.
The annual awards ceremony saw a total of 382 awards distributed to 61 districts and 310 schools. On behalf of the Telluride School District, Kimble and middle school administrative assistant Traci Baize traveled to Denver to accept four awards from the CDE.
The Telluride School District was “Accredited with Distinction,” a recognition that was awarded to 11 districts across the state that earned 80% or more of possible points on district performance frameworks that measure student performance in academic achievement, growth, growth gaps and post-secondary and workforce readiness.
Telluride Middle School (TMS) was one of 182 schools to earn a John Irwin Award for schools that exceed expectations for academic achievement on the performance framework over three years.
“TMS has consistently shown academic achievement prior to and through COVID,” Kimble explained. “We have high expectations and meet those expectations. I’m proud of our staff and students.”
TMS and Telluride Elementary School (TES) were two of 139 schools that earned the School Governor’s Distinguished Improvement recognition which was awarded to schools that exceed expectations on the school performance framework related to longitudinal academic growth over three years.
While she points out that this award is for work accomplished at TES prior to her arrival last fall, TES Principal Kelly Treinen said it’s “uplifting” for teachers and students to be recognized for their hard work.
“This award focuses on the improvement of our achievement scores, so growth in student work is a celebration,” she added.
With annual contract negotiations completed, an increase in state funding this year allowed the district to give staff unprecedented wage increases to make up for funding shortfalls in past years.
Pandolfo explained that the cumulative shortage of the Budget Stabilization Factor in the district since 2009 is over $13 million. In the past few years, the legislature has committed to reducing the annual shortage to zero, though not the cumulative shortage, which, he says, will never be recovered.
“As a result, and with last year’s inflation rate set at 8% by the legislative Joint Budget Committee, we received an approximate 10% increase in revenues from last year to this year which we were able to pass on to our employees through much-deserved wage and benefit increases,” he explained. “Eliminating the Budget Stabilization Factor still only brings our funding to 1989 levels, and we are currently the 49th state in the country in educational spending. While this increase helps our employees, we still have a long way to go to have our wages match comparable cost-of-living areas for educational wages.”
