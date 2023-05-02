Telluride Planning and Building Director Ron Quarles said staff is currently working on several land use code amendments, including a new section for climate change impact in Planned Unit Development (PUD).
In March, staff presented at a retreat about PUD and shared “some concerns that the public purposes required as a part of the approval of variations would need to be looked at again and refreshed,” Quarles said at an April 27 Telluride Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
A memo shared during the meeting explains the history of PUD amendments from 1992 up until the last changes that were made in 2017. Quarles outlined some objectives staff has identified in making new changes to PUD: a reconsideration of the list of current public purposes, the establishment of an updated list and inclusion of priorities for the Climate Action Plan.
“PUD is a development process,” he said. “Variations are granted as a part of the application. The variations that are granted are intended to provide a public purpose or public purposes.”
Staff is recommending amending PUD to add a Climate Change Impact Reductions section “to ensure that new construction or redevelopment reduces emissions and addresses critical climate change impacts.”
The recommended language is based on the Climate Action Plan that was adopted by Telluride Town Council, Quarles said. The new provisions, as presented in the draft at the meeting, allow for retrofits to existing buildings to meet green building standards, as well as infrastructure or land for “non-emissions vehicles (NEVs) charging stations, composting facilities, solar facilities.”
Quarles explained during the meeting that the purpose of the PUD review procedure is to “encourage innovative site planning and clustered development by allowing flexibility in the application of the Town’s land development standards.”
Generally, PUD variations can include maximum floor areas and heights, parking requirements and minimum yards, lot area, width, and frontage. The specifications are intended to accomplish public purposes for open spaces, wetlands, historic character, affordable housing, public parking facilities, public recreation facilities, community facilities, land for public facilities and short-term accommodations for visitors.
In the Review Standards section, new language is recommended to be added at the end “that clarifies that not only do the variations accomplish public purposes, but the public purposes also offset any impacts from the variations,” he said.
Specifically, the draft text to be added to the section reads, “At a minimum, any potential impacts that result from granted variations shall be offset by the public or private purposes established by the approved PUD.”
INTENT FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Another potential change is recommended to be made to the language around affordable housing.
The new revision for Section 6-304.C.3 says, “provision of land for affordable housing purposes, provision of one or more Affordable Housing Unit, which shall be dedicated as a Mitigation Unit as defined by and pursuant to the Telluride Affordable Housing Guidelines, or contribution of funds for affordable housing, any of which shall be beyond the mitigation requirements.”
“I think, again, the intent was to tie the affordable housing (section) to the Telluride Affordable Housing Guidelines, but continue to allow other types of affordable housing, a broader scope that’s allowed or that’s identified in our affordable housing guidelines,” Quarles explained.
Telluride Planning and Zoning Chair Eleni Constantine asked a couple of clarifying questions about the proposed revision for affordable housing.
She noted the first part of the revision explains, “...if you build a unit, it has to be consistent with the affordable housing guidelines.
“But then it also says … If you give land or money, it can just be for affordable housing, it doesn’t say ‘consistent with the Telluride Affordable Housing Guidelines.’ So was the intent that land or money could be given not consistent with the affordable housing guidelines?” Constantine said. “Secondly, legal question: does this language accomplish whatever the intent was supposed to be?”
Telluride Assistant Town Attorney Allie Slaten said land or funds would go to the “Telluride Affordable Housing Fund to be used for affordable housing purposes, however the town defines that use.”
She said this allows for more flexibility when land or money is being provided to the town for affordable housing purposes.
“If a developer is going to provide affordable housing themselves, I think the intent behind this change is to reign in the ask a little bit. So we are trying to define for developers what it is that they can provide as affordable housing. That is the intent behind the clarification of this language,” she said.
